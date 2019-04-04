×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

MLS: 10 most famous players to have played in Major League Soccer in the USA

Aaditya Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
287   //    04 Apr 2019, 17:14 IST

DC United Introduce Wayne Rooney
DC United Introduce Wayne Rooney

The MLS may not be the world's most accomplished league in footballing terms. But ever since David Beckham moved to Los Angeles to play for the LA Galaxy in 2007, a host of other stars from top European clubs, have made the move across the Atlantic Ocean to play in the top flight of American football.

While some players like Sebastian Giovinco and Robbie Keane have lit up the MLS during their stints with Toronto FC and LA Galaxy respectively, some others did not have the happiest stints across the pond, in their American ventures.

We take a look at the top 10 most famous players to have plied their trade in the US, with an MLS franchise.

#10 Steven Gerrard

New York City FC v Los Angeles Galaxy
New York City FC v Los Angeles Galaxy

The former Liverpool captain joined LA Galaxy, following in Beckham's footsteps, in 2015, after calling time on a 17-year senior team career with his boyhood club.

Gerrard admitted after he had retired from football that he found his MLS stint to be among the toughest of his career. The current Rangers boss said he had trouble adjusting to the different climatic conditions across the country, the long hours of travel, and the fact that most MLS games were played on artificial turf.

Gerrard made 34 appearances for the Galaxy in his 18-month stint in Los Angeles, scoring five goals and picking up a further 14 assists, as the side made the playoffs in both seasons that Gerrard played for them, but could not go on to win the MLS Cup in either year.

After his departure from Los Angeles, Gerrard had a season as the head coach of the Liverpool U18s, before taking over the first team reins at Glasgow Rangers.

1 / 10 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
MLS Los Angeles Galaxy Football New York City FC Wayne Rooney David Beckham
Aaditya Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Bengaluru-based Indian Football aficionado.
5 of the best foreign players to play in the MLS
RELATED STORY
Major League Soccer: how is it different from the top flight European football leagues?
RELATED STORY
Which football teams has David Beckham played for?
RELATED STORY
The top 10 moments from David Beckham's career
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Free-kick takers of the decade
RELATED STORY
Zlatan Ibrahimovich's 5 best goals of all time
RELATED STORY
David Beckham: 5 of his lowest points
RELATED STORY
5 of the best debut goals in football history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 rivalries in Major League Soccer history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players with the most MLS assists
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us