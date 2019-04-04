MLS: 10 most famous players to have played in Major League Soccer in the USA

Aaditya Narayan 04 Apr 2019, 17:14 IST

DC United Introduce Wayne Rooney

The MLS may not be the world's most accomplished league in footballing terms. But ever since David Beckham moved to Los Angeles to play for the LA Galaxy in 2007, a host of other stars from top European clubs, have made the move across the Atlantic Ocean to play in the top flight of American football.

While some players like Sebastian Giovinco and Robbie Keane have lit up the MLS during their stints with Toronto FC and LA Galaxy respectively, some others did not have the happiest stints across the pond, in their American ventures.

We take a look at the top 10 most famous players to have plied their trade in the US, with an MLS franchise.

#10 Steven Gerrard

New York City FC v Los Angeles Galaxy

The former Liverpool captain joined LA Galaxy, following in Beckham's footsteps, in 2015, after calling time on a 17-year senior team career with his boyhood club.

Gerrard admitted after he had retired from football that he found his MLS stint to be among the toughest of his career. The current Rangers boss said he had trouble adjusting to the different climatic conditions across the country, the long hours of travel, and the fact that most MLS games were played on artificial turf.

Gerrard made 34 appearances for the Galaxy in his 18-month stint in Los Angeles, scoring five goals and picking up a further 14 assists, as the side made the playoffs in both seasons that Gerrard played for them, but could not go on to win the MLS Cup in either year.

After his departure from Los Angeles, Gerrard had a season as the head coach of the Liverpool U18s, before taking over the first team reins at Glasgow Rangers.

