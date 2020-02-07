MLS 2019: Top 3 strikers in the Eastern Conference

Aditya Hosangadi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Toronto FC v Atlanta United - Eastern Conference Finals

The winds of change seem fairly strong as the United States of America gears up for another season of Major League Soccer (MLS). The 25th edition of the competition kicks off on February 29th and is set to exceed the standards set by the previous editions.

This year's league table has additions in both the Eastern and Western Conferences. David Beckham's Inter Miami is set to make its mark on America's soccer history in 2020 in the Eastern Conference, while Nashville will also hope for its first season to be a success in the Western Conference.

Over the past two decades, the MLS has been known across the world as a league that provides opportunities for legends from elite European clubs to thrive in their last few years as players. The primary objective of bringing in experienced and highly skilled players is to ensure that substantial transfer of knowledge took place between the veterans of the sport and the young blood in the country.

The strategy seems to be working fairly well, and a steady improvement in the quality of teams in both Conferences is ample evidence. A significant percentage of goals in the competition seemingly stems from the younger talent and players in their prime, and this bodes well for the health of the league and North American soccer in general.

The Eastern Conference, in particular, has always seen fierce competition among the several formidable teams in the league. New York City FC won the 2019 edition of the Eastern Conference and finished ahead of Atlanta United with a tally of 64 points. The top-scorer charts are set to be filled to the brim with promising talent this season, but three players stood out and made the league their own in 2019.

#3 Kacper Przybylko

Kacper Przybylko has been Philadelphia Union's knight in shining armour.

In spite of finishing 9 points behind league leaders New York City FC in 2019, Philadelphia Union has plenty of positives to take from a very fruitful season. While most of their players put in considerably consistent performances, it is difficult to overlook former FC Kaiserslautern forward Kacper Przybylko's contributions.

The Polish striker signed for Philadelphia Union in 2018 but was loaned to USL Championship side Bethlehem Steel FC for the remainder of the season. The 26-year-old returned to his parent club for the 2019 MLS season and took the league by storm.

Przybylko scored an impressive 15 goals in 25 starts and showed an innate ability to convert half-chances into goal-scoring opportunities. The striker also proved that he can support teammates quite well, registering 4 assists in the competition.

Advertisement

Philadelphia Union plays their first fixture of the 2020 season against FC Dallas on the 1st of March. With Kacper Przybylko leading their line, the Philadelphia outfit should aim to outdo the exploits that landed them a third-place finish last year.

1 / 3 NEXT