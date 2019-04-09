MLS: 5 Manchester United players who have impacted the MLS

The growth of the MLS has been nothing short of staggering in recent years, with several high profile arrivals helping to skyrocket the popularity of the league. The standard of football has improved greatly and it no longer remains a retirement league for ageing European players, an unwanted reputation it has developed over the years.

In January, Newcastle United broke their transfer record to purchase Atlanta United playmaker Miguel Almiron, thereby making him the most expensive player in Major League Soccer history. The signing proves the abundance of talent that lies in America and the overall progress the league has made.

One club that has been instrumental in MLS' development are Manchester United. The Red Devils are one of the biggest clubs in the world with a gigantic fan base and the club have seen a number of its players move to America and having a major impact on the league. So, here we have a look at 5 United players who have influenced football in the USA.

#5 George Best:

George Best

Let's start the list with a football celebrity. George Best is considered as one of the best footballers of all time and is part of United’s holy trinity alongside Denis Law and Sir Bobby Charlton. His mesmerizing dribbling, technical excellence and flamboyance made him an instant fan favourite.

He made 470 appearances for the club, scoring 179 goals in a glorious 11-year career at the club. In this time he lifted two first division titles as well as the European Cup in 1968. The same year he won the Ballon d'Or and in 2002, he was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame. Best was a huge media celebrity and was adored all over the world.

Two years after his final United appearance, Best joined the now dissolved Los Angeles Aztecs in 1976 for a year and reunited with them in 1978 before joining Fort Lauderdale Strikers a year after and finished his stint in America at the San Jose Earthquakes in 1982. It was his brilliance that attracted the American crowd to football and Best will be regarded as a crucial figure in the history of football in America

