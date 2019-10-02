MLS Announces eMLS 24 Hours of FIFA 20 Live Stream as Part of 6th Annual MLS WORKS Kick Childhood Cancer Campaign

NEW YORK (September 17, 2019) – On Tuesday, MLS WORKS, Major League Soccer’s social responsibility platform, announced eMLS 24 Hours of FIFA 20, a 24-hour stream of EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20, as part of the 6th annual Kick Childhood Cancer campaign benefitting The Children’s Oncology Group Foundation. The stream, kicking off on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. ET and concluding at 6 p.m. ET on Sept. 25, will feature eMLS players and various personalities integrated throughout (full 24-hour schedule is below) in an effort to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer research.

Fans can tune-in to the live stream on Twitch (twitch.tv/mls). To contribute directly to the eMLS 24 Hours of FIFA 20 campaign around The Children’s Oncology Group Foundation, click here.

The multi-year partnership between Major League Soccer and Scuf Gaming will come to life during the 24-hour charity stream as all participants will use a limited-edition Kick Childhood Cancer SCUF Vantage controller.

“SCUF will be a hugely important partner for eMLS, empowering us to provide customize performance controllers to our players,” said James Ruth, Senior Director of Properties at Major League Soccer. “We’re also excited to team up with SCUF on a series of unique collaborations for fans in the upcoming eMLS season, and our teamwork on eMLS 24 Hours of FIFA 20 is the first of many activations to come.”

“This is a fantastic event that gets to the heart and soul of what gaming is all about: community, camaraderie, and constantly pushing the boundaries to be better,” said Duncan Ironmonger, Founder and CEO of Scuf Gaming. “We’re excited to be supporting such an important cause and to build on our relationship with eMLS.”

Scuf Gaming specializes in high-performance customized gaming controllers and accessories that offer a number of functional and design features custom built to increase hand use and improve gameplay. SCUF controllers are endemic to the gaming community and cater for competitive and casual gamers. Scuf Gaming will feature at all eMLS events during the 2020 and 2021 competitive seasons. Full details about the 2020 eMLS competitive infrastructure will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Children’s Oncology Group Foundation supports the Children’s Oncology Group, which is the world’s largest organization devoted exclusively to childhood and adolescent cancer research, uniting more than 10,000 experts in childhood cancer at more than 200 leading children’s hospitals around the world. Funds raised from the MLS WORKS Kick Childhood Cancer campaign over the last five years have enabled Children’s Oncology Group to strengthen research efforts across the entire spectrum of pediatric cancers, including Project:EveryChild – a unique project aiming to capture the biology and outcome data of every child diagnosed with cancer. The cost of a single enrollment into a clinical trial such as Project:EveryChild can approach $10,000 per patient. MLS has helped to offset the costs of more than 19,000 enrollments to-date, with an expected 25,000 to be enrolled by the end of 2019.