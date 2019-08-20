×
MLS Commissioner Don Garber to be Joined by #MLS4TheLou Leadership for Special Announcement Tuesday

Major League Soccer
CONTRIBUTOR
News
8   //    20 Aug 2019, 17:06 IST

MLS
MLS

Tomorrow, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber will be joined by leadership from #MLS4TheLou, the group working to bring an MLS expansion team to St. Louis, as well as St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson for a special announcement at 12:30 p.m. ET.

 The event will be live streamed on MLSsoccer.com. 

 WHO:

Don Garber, MLS Commissioner

Members of the #MLS4TheLou Ownership Group

Lyda Krewson, Mayor of St. Louis

Lewis Reed, President of the Board of Aldermen

Additional Special Guests

  

WHEN:

Tuesday, August 20

12:30 p.m. ET

      

LIVE STREAM:

www.MLSsoccer.com

 

SATELLITE FEED:

A complimentary live satellite feed of the event is available. Coordinates and information are available for download here and listed below:

Satellite Capacity and Uplink Rundown

MLS Announcement – St. Louis

Date: August 20, 2019

 Test Time:

Event Time:1130 – 1230 ET / 1030 – 1130 CT

1230 – 1330 ET / 1130 – 1230 CT Venue:Palladium Saint Louis

1400 Park Pl.

St. Louis, MO 63104 

 

Uplink Path

Satellite: Galaxy 19 / C-Band Digital

Transponder: Digital

Bandwidth: 10 Slot A

Format: 9 MHz

Orbital Location: HD 1080i / 59.94

Uplink Frequency: 97ºW

Downlink Frequency: 6111.5 (V) / 3886.5 (H)

FEC: 3/4

Symbol Rate: 7.5

Data Rate: 16.710927

Encoders: 4:2:0

Modulation: MPEG-4 DVBS-2 8PSK

Pilot: OFF

Audio Frequencies: Channel 1: Program / Channel 2: Program 

Intelsat Ref# 1822817

Intelsat Access: 844-683-5728 x1 x1 

VISTA MCR: 1-954-838-0900 x 1

Tags:
MLS 2019 Press Release
