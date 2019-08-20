MLS Commissioner Don Garber to be Joined by #MLS4TheLou Leadership for Special Announcement Tuesday
Tomorrow, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber will be joined by leadership from #MLS4TheLou, the group working to bring an MLS expansion team to St. Louis, as well as St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson for a special announcement at 12:30 p.m. ET.
The event will be live streamed on MLSsoccer.com.
WHO:
Don Garber, MLS Commissioner
Members of the #MLS4TheLou Ownership Group
Lyda Krewson, Mayor of St. Louis
Lewis Reed, President of the Board of Aldermen
Additional Special Guests
WHEN:
Tuesday, August 20
12:30 p.m. ET
LIVE STREAM:
