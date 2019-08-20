MLS Commissioner Don Garber to be Joined by #MLS4TheLou Leadership for Special Announcement Tuesday

MLS

Tomorrow, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber will be joined by leadership from #MLS4TheLou, the group working to bring an MLS expansion team to St. Louis, as well as St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson for a special announcement at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The event will be live streamed on MLSsoccer.com.

WHO:

Don Garber, MLS Commissioner

Members of the #MLS4TheLou Ownership Group

Lyda Krewson, Mayor of St. Louis

Lewis Reed, President of the Board of Aldermen

Additional Special Guests

WHEN:

Tuesday, August 20

12:30 p.m. ET

LIVE STREAM:

www.MLSsoccer.com

