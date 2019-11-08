MLS Cup Daily

MLS Cup

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

2019 MLS Cup festivities begin as giant MLS Cup trophy lands at iconic Pike Place Market in Seattle

Press conferences for both MLS Cup finalists, Seattle Sounders FC and Toronto FC, set for Thursday

MLS WORKS to unveil 2019 MLS Cup Legacy Project on Thursday afternoon

The full MLS Cup media schedule is available by CLICKING HERE

Full media resources for 2019 MLS Cup week are available by CLICKING HERE

GIANT REPLICA PHILIP F. ANSCHUTZ TROPHY LANDS AT PIKE PLACE MARKET TODAY

Standing a staggering 14 feet tall and eight feet wide, and weighing 1,500 pounds, the gigantic replica of the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy will be at Seattle’s Pike Place Market starting at 6 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Nov. 6, through Friday, Nov. 8. The trophy, known colloquially as the MLS Cup, will then be featured at Occidental Park on Saturday Nov. 10, and Sunday, Nov. 11, starting at 11 a.m. The larger-than-life replica is available for photos/b-roll opportunities leading up to Sunday’s MLS Cup. Fans may visit the giant MLS Cup trophy at both locations.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC, RAVE FOUNDATION AND MLS WORKS TO UNVEIL 2019 MLS CUP LEGACY PROJECT THURSDAY

Seattle Sounders FC, RAVE Foundation and MLS WORKS, Major League Soccer’s social responsibility platform will conduct a pep rally Thursday evening at Valley View Early Learning Center in Highline Public Schools. As a celebration of Sunday’s 2019 MLS Cup, the host market club will officially unveil a full gym makeover for the first time to children and families from the local community. The event will also include Seattle Sounders FC players Saad Abdul-Salaam, Alex Roldan, Will Bruin and Danny Leyva, and Sammy the Sounder mascot, participating in interactive soccer challenges with attendees.

The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. PT at Valley View Early Learning Center, 17622 46th Ave., SeaTac, WA 98188. Media availability will be from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m.; media will have an opportunity to interview Seattle Sounders FC players during this window.

Advertisement

Parking will be available in the Valley View Parking Lot:

From I-5 take S 188th Street Exit

Turn R (North) on Military Road

Turn L (West) on 179th

Turn R (North) on 46th

go straight to Valley View Parking lot

Please RSVP to Molly Dreska (Major League Soccer) Molly.Dreska@MLSsoccer.com or Kelly Schutz (Seattle Sounders FC) KellyS@soundersfc.com for more information.

MEDIA CREDENTIALS TO BE AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP BEGINNING THURSDAY

Media members who applied and were approved for credentials for 2019 MLS Cup may pick up their credentials at the Hyatt Regency Seattle on the fourth floor beginning Thursday, Nov. 7, from 1-6 p.m. PT. Full credential office hours are available in the Media Schedule. Proper identification must be shown to pick up credentials and no media member may pick up credentials for another colleague.

NOTE: Media credentials are required for entry to most MLS Cup events. Credentials may be collected only at the Hyatt Regency Seattle on the fourth floor through Saturday.

MLS CUP TEAM PRESS CONFERENCES TO BE HELD THURSDAY

Seattle Sounders FC and Toronto FC will each hold press conferences in advance of 2019 MLS Cup on Thursday, at the Grand Hyatt in Seattle.

The Sounders FC press conference will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT in the Princessa II room at the Grand Hyatt. Players expected to appear for Sounders FC include Jordan Morris, Raúl Ruidíaz, Nicolas Lodeiro, Stefan Frei, Cristian Roldan and Roman Torres (subject to change).

The Toronto FC press conference will begin at 5:30 p.m., in the Princessa II room at the Grand Hyatt. Players expected to appear for Toronto FC include Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Alejandro Pozuelo, Jonathan Osorio, Omar Gonzalez, Richie Laryea and Nick DeLeon (subject to change).

SOUNDERS FC BEGIN PREPARATIONS IN SEATTLE

Seattle Sounders FC will hold their first training session in advance of 2019 MLS Cup on Wednesday morning at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Wash., beginning at 10:30 a.m. PT. The entire session open to media, with players and head coach Brian Schmetzer availability at approximately 12 noon. Members of the media wishing to attend Sounders FC training sessions should contact Sounders FC Communications in order to receive the most current information, as training times, locations and player availability are subject to change.