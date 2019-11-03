MLS Cup Final 2019: Seattle Sounders v Toronto FC - Predicted XI, team news and more

2017 MLS Cup - Seattle Sounders v Toronto FC

Seattle Sounders take on Toronto FC in the final of the 2019 edition of the MLS Cup and both sides are coming on the back of surprise victories in the previous round of the tournament. The Sounders defied the odds to overcome Los Angeles FC in the semi-final as they came from behind to register a comfortable 3-1 victory.

Toronto, on the other hand, had an eventful road to the finals themselves as they reached the playoffs stage under sensational circumstances. After being tied on points with DC United, The Reds were seeded higher in the playoffs by virtue of their superior goal difference and met the same opponents in the first round of the knockout stages.

With the scores tied 1-1 till injury time, TFC sealed the game in stunning style as they scored a staggering 4 goals to advance to the quarter-final stage, a game that went down as one of the greatest spectacles in MLS history.

The CenturyLink Field arena in Seattle is officially been sold out and the spectacle is set to be witnessed by 69000 fans, making it the largest crowd to attend a game of football in the history of Seattle.

Key match facts

The Sounders have won nine of the last 16 meetings between the two sides.

The home side secured qualification to the playoffs by virtue of their second-place finish in the Easters Conference.

When the two sides met in the MLS Cup Final in 2017, Toronto FC registered a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Seattle Sounders team news

Roman Torres is struggling with a hamstring injury and the defender is set to miss the game. Seattle Sounders are expected to name the same side that faced LAFC in the semi-final as they seek revenge for the MLS Cup Final in 2017.

Injuries: Roman Torres (hamstring)

Suspensions: None

Toronto FC team news

Jozy Altidore and Omar Gonzalez are still hampered by injuries and while they haven't been ruled out definitively, it has been reported that the pair will undergo late fitness tests on the eve of the game.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Jozy Altidore (leg), Omar Gonzales (leg)

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Kim Kee-hee, Xavier Arreaga, Brad Smith; Gustav Svensson, Alex Roldan; Joevin Jones, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidiaz

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Quentin Westberg; Auro Alvaro de Cruz, Laurent Ciman, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado, Jonathan Osorio; Tsubasa Endoh, Nicolas Benezet, Alejandro Pozuelo.