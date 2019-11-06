MLS Cup Week Video, Soundbytes & Imagery: November 5, 2019 – MLS Cup trophy docks at Seattle

The MLS Cup trophy

Video soundbytes, broll and photographs from Tuesday's MLS Cup Week events are available HERE.

Philip F. Anschutz Trophy docks at Seattle ahead of MLS Cup

The Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, which will be awarded to Sunday's winner of the 2019 MLS Cup Final, made the rounds in Seattle on Tuesday afternoon. The trophy was first brought in via the Washington State Ferry system to Colman Dock, and then was brought to the Space Needle. Sounders FC Vice President of Soccer & Sporting Director Chris Henderson and former Sounders FC and U.S. Men's National Team goalkeeper Kasey Keller were on hand for Tuesday's event, and Keller spoke about the opportunity for Seattle to host MLS Cup.

Trophy arrival broll and interview with Kasey Keller: CLICK HERE

Trophy arrival imagery: CLICK HERE

The trophy docking kicked off MLS Cup Week as Seattle Sounders FC host Toronto FC on Sunday at a sold-out CenturyLink Field (3 p.m. ET, ABC / Univision / TUDN / TSN / TVA Sports). More than 69,000 fans will be at the stadium for the largest crowd to ever host a soccer match in Seattle.

