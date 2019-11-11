MLS Cup Week Video, Soundbytes & Imagery: November 9, 2019 – Seattle, Toronto hold final preparations before MLS Cup

Seattle Sounders FC head coach Brian Schmetzer (L), Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney

Video soundbytes, broll and photographs from Saturday's MLS Cup Week events are available HERE.

Sounders FC, Toronto FC hold final press conference, training before Sunday's MLS Cup

Seattle Sounders FC head coach Brian Schmetzer and Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney conducted a joint press conference from CenturyField on Saturday in the final preparation heading into Sunday's MLS Cup. The two coaches, who have led their clubs to a third MLS Cup over the past four years, previewed the upcoming match that will tout more than 69,000 fans. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ABC, Univision, TUDN, TSN and TVA Sports.

The two clubs also trained on the CenturyLink pitch and conducted their final interviews heading into the championship, including Seattle native and U.S. Men's National Team forward Jordan Morris who discussed the buzz of this event taking place in his hometown.