MLS Heineken Rivalry Week to showcasefiercest and newest rivalries from coast to coast

Credits: MLS YouTube

Major League Soccer and upscale beer brand Heineken® celebrate the fifth annual MLS Heineken Rivalry Week with nine thrilling matches featuring the League’s most heated and historic rivalries airing on ESPN, FOX Sports, Univision’s TUDN and Twitter.

From showcasing the most robust installment of rivalry matchups to creating memorable drinking occasions at both MLS stadiums and Heineken account pubs, Heineken® Rivalry Week brings together soccer’s passionate fan bases, the league’s oldest foes and newest rivalries for a weeklong celebration of the sport from August 21-25.

Nine Marquee MLS Rivalries Take Center Stage

Nine heated contests will highlight Heineken® Rivalry Week programming featuring some of the biggest stars in the league. The week kicks off on Wednesday between two of MLS’ most traditional clubs when Wayne Rooney and D.C. United host the New York Red Bulls live on UniMás, TUDN and Twitter. Historic Cascadia rivals, the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders FC, cap an ESPN Friday night doubleheader also featuring reigning MLS Landon Donovan Most Valuable Player Josef Martínez and Atlanta United taking on Orlando City SC. The New York Derby between NYCFC and the New York Red Bulls gets the spotlight on ESPN2 on Saturday in a contest to see whether New York City will be painted red or blue.

An FS1 tripleheader on Sunday will welcome the league’s newest rivalry, brewing the #HellisReal Derby between FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew SC, for the first Heineken® Rivalry Week match in Cincinnati history. The week will be capped when the Los Angeles Football Club and LA Galaxy face off in “El Tráfico”, a rivalry that has been a classic since inception with global stars Zlatan Ibrahimović and Carlos Vela already inspiring emotions and providing viral moments.

Heineken® Rivalry Week: August 21-25

Standing Room Only celebration to highlight MLS’ newest rivalry

Heineken and MLS welcome the League’s newest rivalry, the #HellisReal Derby between FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew SC, with a brand-new celebration – Standing Room Only. Fans of both teams will gather in downtown Cincinnati on August 24 for a celebration of soccer’s unique culture. The marquee party of Heineken® Rivalry Week will highlight DJs, artists and gamers from each city who will battle it out in front of the dedicated supporters, extending the rivalry beyond the pitch.

Heineken and Funny Or Die bring Heineken Announcer Remix to fans worldwide

Advertisement

Heineken and Funny or Die will livestream a second screen comedy program synced to the August 25 match between LAFC and the LA Galaxy, also known as “El Tráfico.” The live stream will feature alternate commentators – one comedian and one soccer expert and a full pitch of colorful characters and celebrity cameos. The stream will be an entirely fresh take on how fans experience a sports broadcast. Fans can stream the program to watch along the match broadcast on Heineken’s Facebook page, or on the Funny Or Die website, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube pages.

In addition to Los Angeles, MLS and Heineken® will create pre-match rallies and game-watching experiences in Seattle, New York, Houston and Cincinnati, bringing fans together to celebrate the fierce on-field rivalries.

Away Team Viewing Parties and Pre-Match Rallies

*Note: Time and location are subject to change.

August 23: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC

5 – 10 p.m. PT

Fado Irish Pub

801 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104

August 24: NYCFC vs. New York Red Bulls

4 – 6 p.m. ET pre-match rally; 6 – 10 p.m. ET viewing party

Legends NYC

6 West 33rd Street, New York, NY 10001

August 25: FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew SC (pre-match rally)

4 – 6 p.m. ET

Sheakley Lawn (outside Nippert Stadium)

2700 Bearcat Way, Cincinnati, OH 45221

August 25: FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo

6 – 9 p.m. CT

Lucky’s Pub Downtown Houston

801 St. Emanuel Street, Houston, TX 77003

August 25: LAFC vs. LA Galaxy (Heineken Announcer Remix)

6 – 7:30 p.m. PT pre-match event; 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. Announcer Remix livestream

Tom’s Urban

1011 S Figueroa St. b101, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Fans can join the conversation on social media using #RivalryWeek, the official Heineken® Rivalry Week hashtag.