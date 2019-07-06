×
MLS News: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores a brace to end his scoring drought

Sachin Iyer
ANALYST
News
88   //    06 Jul 2019, 11:46 IST

Zlatan scored a classy brace for LA Galaxy against Toronto FC yesterday
Zlatan scored a classy brace for LA Galaxy against Toronto FC y

What's the story?

Former Manchester United and Barcelona striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has finally ended his 5-game scoreless run for LA Galaxy in the US Major League Soccer (MLS). He scored a brace against Toronto FC to seal victory for his side.

In case you didn't know...

The 37-year-old has not scored since early June and that goal drought lasted for five games. At the same time, LA Galaxy had also not netted in 140 minutes before Ibrahimovic scored again.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is regarded one of the most fearest strikers in Europe, having enjoyed successful spells at multiple notable clubs such as Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. He is also Sweden's all-time leading international goalscorer, having netted 62 goals in 116 caps.

Ibrahimovic has won many trophies including 1 UEFA Europa League, 4 Serie A titles, 1 La Liga title and 4 Ligue 1 titles in his career in Europe's top clubs. The Swede joined LA Galaxy in 2018, after a two-year stint at Old Trafford.

The heart of the matter

In the game where Ibrahimovic ended his goal drought, LA Galaxy won the game 2-0 with both goals coming from the Swede.

In his first season with the MLS side, the 37-year-old was voted LA Galaxy's Player of the Year. The forward broke the deadlock by scoring in the 75th minute. Leveraging on his height, Zlatan showed great athleticism to loop a header over the goalkeeper after latching onto a cross.

The Swede sealed the result of the game in the 89th minute by netting his second goal. With this, Zlatan has reached 13 goals in the MLS this season and this takes him to second position in the Golden Boot standings, behind LAFC's Mexican striker Carlos Vela.

What's next?

LA Galaxy will face San Jose Earthquakes with kickoff set for next Saturday, 08:30 AM IST.


Tags:
MLS Los Angeles Galaxy Football Zlatan Ibrahimovic MLS Results
