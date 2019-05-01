×
MLS news: 'Zlatan is at the same level as Messi and Ronaldo', says LA Galaxy coach

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
16   //    01 May 2019, 15:09 IST

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015
FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

What's the story?

LA Galaxy coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto believes club captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic is on the same level as five-time Ballon d'Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In case you didn't know

In the last decade, Messi and Ronaldo have set the benchmark for football players across the globe. The duo has won several trophies with their respective sides and has reached unprecedented heights in the game along the way.

Juventus talisman Ronaldo recently became the first player in history to have won a domestic title in three of Europe's top five leagues - the Premier League, La Liga, and the Serie A. The 34-year-old is currently in contention for the Italian Golden Boot and hopes to increase his goal tally before the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona maestro Messi guided his side to a second consecutive La Liga title last week and will hope to overcome Premier League outfit Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Champions League. The Argentine is looking at a domestic treble as Barcelona also have a Copa del Rey final against Valencia on their schedule.

The 31-year-old is well on course to win a record sixth European Golden Shoe, with 34 league goals under his belt. His goal tally in all competitions comes to a staggering 46 so far this season.  

The heart of the matter

Even at 37, Ibrahimovic has showcased his incredible form in the MLS and Schelotto believes the Swede sits on the same table as Messi and Ronaldo.

The former Manchester United star sits in second place on the MLS goal-scoring charts, with eight goals so far this season.

Schelotto has hailed the striker saying (via AS), "I think Ibra is at the same level as Messi and Ronaldo; it's not easy to have a player like him; he's very good."

"If we find Zlatan in the area, we know he's going to score, so we have to make it work, from right to left because once he has the ball in the area, he's very calm in taking the best decisions."

What's next?

LA Galaxy are next scheduled to face NY Red Bulls in the league this Saturday.

