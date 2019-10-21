MLS Unveils 2019 Top-Selling Jerseys

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

LA Galaxy striker ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC finds himself atop the list of best-selling adidas jerseys in Major League Soccer sold on MLSstore.com for the second consecutive season.

The 2018 MLS Golden Boot winner, Atlanta United striker JOSEF MARTINEZ (2) and 2019 MLS Golden Boot winner, LAFC forward CARLOS VELA (3) sit second and third on the list. D.C. United Englishman WAYNE ROONEY (4) and Chicago Fire and international legend BASTIAN SCHWEINSTEIGER (5) round out the top five.

Fifteen MLS clubs are represented, Seattle Sounders FC lead with four jerseys in the top 25 – JORDAN MORRIS (7), NICOLAS LODEIRO (10), CRISTIAN ROLDAN (12), RAUL RUIDIAZ (14). Sporting Kansas City defender, GRAHAM ZUSI (24), is the only player to appear on the list for the last six consecutive seasons. Additional highlights are detailed below.

Eight players have featured for the U.S. Men’s National Team (Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, Chris Wondolowski, Sebastian Lletget, Brad Guzan, Dom Dwyer, Jozy Altidore and Graham Zusi).

(Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, Chris Wondolowski, Sebastian Lletget, Brad Guzan, Dom Dwyer, Jozy Altidore and Graham Zusi). Thirteen different countries represented (determined by birthplace) – Sweden (Zlatan Ibrahimovic), Venezuela (Josef Martinez), Mexico (Carlos Vela), England (Wayne Rooney, Dom Dwyer), Germany (Bastian Schweinsteiger), United States (Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, Chris Wondolowski, Sebastian Lletget, Brad Guzan, Jozy Altidore, Graham Zusi), Argentina (Hector Villalba, Diego Valeri, Ignacio Piatti, Sebastian Blanco, Luciano Acosta), Portugal (Nani), Uruguay (Nicolas Lodeiro), Peru (Raul Ruidiaz), Finland (Alex Ring), France (Romain Alessandrini), Colombia (Diego Chara, Darwin Quintero Jr.).

The rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com since the beginning of 2019 and through the end of the 2019 MLS regular season.

Top selling jersey's