Mohammedan SC: Bordoloi Trophy 2018 Champions - Road to the Title

Thursday Night can be a game changer for the Kolkata based side in terms of redeeming themselves at topmost of Indian Football (Image Courtesy: Mohammedan SC)

Once an Indian Football and I-League Giant, 2nd Division and Calcutta Football League side Mohammedan Sports Club (Kolkata) have won their first ever title since 1991 (27 years ago) as they clinched their sixth Bordoloi Trophy at the Nehru Stadium, Guwahati on Thursday.

The Black Panthers, as they are known as, have been struggling to make a mark in Indian Football for a few years now, lingering at the 2nd Division after relegating from the I-League in 2014. Mohammedan finished bottom of the 13-team league.

However, the Thursday Night can be a game changer for the Kolkata based side in terms of redeeming themselves at topmost of Indian Football. The Bordoloi Trophy even after losing its value over the years, stands out one of the most coveted National Level Invitational Tournament in India.

Sportskeeda takes a look at the brief journey of Mohammedan SC in the Bordoloi Trophy 2018 :

The Black Panthers were grouped with Assam based sides Assam Police Blues, Baarhoongkha FC and Manipur based 2nd Division I-League side Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC in Group B.

Game 1 (Group B): Mohammedan SC 1-0 Assam Police Blues

Venue: Mukalmua Stadium, Nalbari

The game began with Mohammedan SC making the first positive move up the pitch. Kamran Farooque's most dazzling runs down the flanks were troubling the Blues' defence.

The Black Panthers opened the scoring accordingly with Philip Adjah finding the back of the net after receiving a brilliant ball from compatriot David Asamoah in the 18th minute.

Assam Police was a changed side in the second half and kept the Mohammedan shot-stopper Laltu Mondal ever busy between the sticks.

The Black Panthers managed to hold on to the slender 1-0 lead and registered the first three points on board.

Game 2 (Group B): Mohammedan SC 3-1 Baarhoongkha FC

Venue: Mukalmua Stadium, Nalbari

Mohammedan SC were the dominant side in the entire game right from the kick-off. They opened the scoring through Rakesh who skipped past his markers to barge into the box and slotted the ball home in the 24th minute.

The Black Panthers doubled their lead in the 42nd minute as Philip Adjah who made a darting run in the box and fired it in past a hapless Baarhoongkha keeper.

Barhoongkha FC finally pulled a goal back in the 74th minute through Urjay Bramha, who slotted past Laltu Mondal from close.

Substitute Charles picked one for himself in the 87th minute by a simple tap-in to make it 3-1.

Game 2 (Group B): Mohammedan SC 2-1 TRAU FC

Venue: Mukalmua Stadium, Nalbari

With already securing the Semi-Final berth, the game was nothing more than a dead-rubber for Mohammedan SC.

Raghu Nandy's men opened the scoring as usual with Satyam finding the net with a stellar free-kick from 20-yards out in the 24th minute.

The Black Panthers doubled the lead in the 33rd Minute as Sumit found himself in front of goal with the ball after some incisive team-work. He kept his composure and put the ball in the back of the net.

TRAU down and out of the game began their attacking surge and pulled one back in the 39th minute. Naocha slot the ball past an on-looking Laltu Mondal who could only shout in agitation at his back-four after the defensive lapse.

TRAU kept on the pressure on to Mohammedan but the Kolkata based side somehow held on to the lead and emerged victors, making it three wins out of three in the Group Stage.

Semi-Final 1: Mohammedan SC (6) 0-0 (5) BSF Jalandhar

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Guwahati

It was perfect 'revenge' for the Black Panthers as they ousted BSF Jalandhar in a penalty shoot-out after a pulsating period of 90 minutes of goalless football. BSF Jalandhar were victors in the final of the Independence Cup over Mohammedan SC in a similar fashion as well.

The first-half was an evenly matched contest with the teams were watchful not to press too many men forward and as a result, there were not many chances to pounce upon.

The second half was played at much higher intensity than the first and both sides had some close chances with Mohammedan SC going extremely close twice in the opening fifteen minutes but was denied by poor finishing.

Mohammedan had their chances through David Asamoah, Adjah and Sumit, while BSF went close through Jitinder Rawat and Ramakanta Hembram but neither could get the breakthrough.

The game ended goal-less and substitute Sourav Chakrabarty emerged the hero in the tie-breaker as he pulled off two saves to win it 6-5 for Mohammedan SC.

Final: Mohammedan SC 3-1 Oil India

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Guwahati

Mohammedan SC were the better side with more than 60% possession of the ball and way more attempts on goal than the departmental side.

Charles Atcha put the Black Panthers in front with a clinical finish in the 26th minute after getting a peach of a pass from Philip Adjah. The first half was all Mohammedan.

The second half began in similar fashion with Mohammedan SC all over the Oil India defence. Philip Adjah scored twice in quick succession in the 58th and 62nd minute to put the game to bed.

Oil India pulled back one consolation goal in the 87th-minute, courtesy Milan Boro.

The game ended 3-1 and Mohammedan SC players and officials were running across the pitch in joy and utmost happiness.