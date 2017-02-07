AFC Cup 2017: Mohun Bagan 2-1 Colombo FC, 5 Talking Points

Mohun Bagan eased past Colombo FC to move one step closer to the AFC Cup.

by Somesh Chandran Top 5 / Top 10 07 Feb 2017, 21:22 IST

Darryl Duffy added another goal to his tally(All images: I-League)

Sony Norde scored one and set up another for Darryl Duffy as Mohun Bagan registered a 2-1 (4-2 aggregate) victory over Colombo FC. The win takes them one step further in their bid to secure qualification for the AFC Cup.

Here are the five talking points from the game:

#1 Shouvik Ghosh passes test with flying colours

The game saw far too many players parked in the middle of the field. Bagan were intent on keeping the visitors at bay and thus, most of Colombo’s attack, particularly in the first half, stemmed from the right wing. Bagan’s left back, Shouvik Ghosh had an extremely busy night. The men in yellow attempted to gang up on the 24-year-old but failed miserably.

Ghosh was calm and composed and rarely put a foot wrong. Unlike his fellow full-back Souvik Chakraborty, the right back was far more adventurous going forward. As a result, his flank seemed a tad open on a couple of occasions. But Ghosh ensured he contributed well in attack.

He whipped in some dangerous crosses and combined well with Sony Norde down the right. His team-mates shored up the back and ensured he could maraud forward without thinking twice. Ghosh also made an important goal-line clearance in the second half.