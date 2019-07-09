Indian Football Transfers: Mohun Bagan in talks with Chennai City FC winger Alexander Romario Jesuraj

Alexander Jesuraj played 17 matches for Chennai City FC last season

Mohun Bagan are likely to sign Alexander Romario Jesuraj from I-League champions Chennai City FC for the upcoming season. The forward had an excellent outing with Chennai City FC in the 2018-19 I-League, guiding the team to a maiden I-League title. But, we could soon see the footballer donning the green and maroon jersey.

Local talents like Alexander Jesuraj along with Edwin Vanspaul and Provitto Raju played a pivotal role in Chennai City FC’s I-League title triumph last year under the supervision of Akbar Nawas. Alexander Jesuraj, in particular, was exceptional, providing an added flair in the attacking zone.

The footballer managed to score a couple of goals and provide a few assists. Moreover, he gave ample support to the Spanish trio of Pedro Manzi, Nestor Gordillo and Sandro Rodriguez from the right flank. Jesuraj played 17 matches for Chennai City FC in the I-League last season.

Mohun Bagan will be fortunate to secure the services of the winger in the 2019-20 I-League. ‘The Mariners’ had a forgettable league campaign last season, having finished at the fifth position. But, the club has been spending a lot in the transfer market this time, already making a few big investments.

Bagan have already roped in three Spanish players, forward Salva Chamorro, midfielder Francisco Javier Gonzalez, and defender Fran Morante. Alexander Jesuraj has played in a unit with four Spaniards and also followed a playing style that is prevalent in that part of the world. Mohun Bagan could gain a lot if he manages to combine well with the other foreigners.

Mohun Bagan and Chennai City FC will both play in the Durand Cup which kicks-off next month. It’s worth a wait to see if the Kolkata giants manage to sign Alexander before the tournament. Mohun Bagan will defend its title in the Calcutta Football League, which will be played around the same time.