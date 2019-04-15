×
Mohun Bagan launches its official Youtube channel and website on Bengali New Year

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
News
84   //    15 Apr 2019, 13:03 IST

The homepage of Mohun Bagan's new website
The homepage of Mohun Bagan's new website

Century-old club Mohun Bagan launched their official Youtube channel and website at their club tent on the occasion of the Bengali New Year on Monday morning. The ‘Mariners’ had a website of its own previously but it was neither updated regularly nor it was an efficient one, so the management decided to launch a new one.

As per reports, the Youtube channel, named ‘MBAC TV’ will be covering major developments within the club, along with practice sessions, exclusive interviews of the players, management, and the fans and even footages of famous moments of the clubs history. But, we are still unaware whether the channel would broadcast all their matches. The Youtube channel has already released a promo video for its viewers and a few exclusives featuring their players where they were asked a few questions in a rapid-fire format.

Things have not been very favourable at the Maidan based club off-late. After a disastrous I-League campaign, the green and maroon brigade skipped the Super Cup too. The turmoil regarding their participation in next season’s I-League has also added to the misery. Moreover, they are yet to secure a sponsor, unlike their arch-rivals East Bengal. Former Mohun Bagan warhorse Katsumi Yusa was rumoured to sign for Bagan once again, but eventually, he shifted his loyalties towards the newly crowned I-League champions Chennai City FC last night.

But, for the moment, with the new development on Monday, the fans have something to cheer about. Khalid Jamil took charge of the team midway through the season but eventually finished at the fifth spot. But the Bagan bosses kept faith on the former East Bengal coach is still training with the players for the upcoming, even though it is not clear whether the club would play in the I-League or the Indian Super League.

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
A sports lover par excellence. Keeping track of sports-related events around the world is my passion, addiction, and would like to take it up as a profession. India locking horns with Pakistan in front of a packed Eden Gardens is a sight I crave for.
