Montreal Impact host Inter Miami CF in the MLS on Saturday evening, with the visitors having a chance to move above the hosts on the Eastern Conference standings with a win.

Montreal Impact have lost their last two games, and only have one win in their last eight games - a truly abysmal run of form. That has put them right on the brink of missing the playoffs this season, with the race heating up in the Eastern Conference.

With the additions of Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain to their side, Inter Miami CF look a much better unit, and have been getting a few decent results on the board. They have not lost their last three games, picking up seven points in that period.

In their last game, they scored in the 80th minute to lead against Atlanta United, only to be pegged back three minutes later. It was a loss of points that Inter Miami could have done without.

Montreal Impact vs Inter Miami CF Head-to-head

This will be the first ever meeting between Inter Miami and Montreal Impact, with this being the David Beckham-owned team's first season in the MLS.

Montreal Impact form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Inter Miami form guide: D-W-W-L-L

Montreal Impact vs Inter Miami CF Team News

Montreal Impact do have a few injury concerns to deal with in their squad. Orji Okonkwo, Anthony Kackson-Hamel, Mathieu Choiniere, and Steeven Saba are all ruled out.

Injuries: Orji Okonkwo, Anthony Kackson-Hamel, Mathieu Choiniere, Steeven Saba

Suspensions: None

Inter Miami goalkeeper Luis Robles has a fractured arm. George Acosta, David Norman and Denso Ulysse are also not quite fit enough to take the field yet. New signing Federico Higuain could be in for a first start in Inter Miami colours.

Injuries: George Acosta, David Norman, Denso Ulysse, Luis Robles

Suspended: None

Montreal Impact vs Inter Miami CF Predicted XIs

Montreal Impact Predicted XI (5-3-2): Clement Diop; Jorge Corrales, Jukka Raitala, Luis Binks, Rod Fanni, Zachary Guillard; Amar Sedjic, Victor Wanyama, Samuel Piette; Bojan Krkic, M Tose

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): John McCarthy; AJ DeLaGarza, Nicolas Figal, Christian Makoun, Ben Sweat; Wil Trapp, Dylan Nealis, Blaise Matuidi; Lewis Morgan, Matias Pellegrini; Gonzalo Higuain

Montreal Impact vs Inter Miami CF Prediction

Inter Miami are definitely the side in better form and the ones riding the momentum at this point. With the recent additions to their squad as well, Inter Miami looked a much more balanced unit, which is why we are predicting a win for them.

Prediction: Montreal Impact 1-2 Inter Miami CF