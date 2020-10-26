Montreal Impact vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Nashville SC have the opportunity to put a five-point gap between them and their opposition as they travel to take on Montreal Impact at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Tuesday in an MLS Eastern Conference matchup.

The Impact suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of New York City FC and have now lost three of their last four games. This has, in fact, been the theme of Montreal Impact's season so far but Thierry Henry said after the latest defeat that he blames himself for the loss.

Montreal Impact could have stayed in New York and continued with their training but Henry insisted they go back to Montreal and then return as they are now training in New Jersey owing to the Covid-19 regulations.

“It was my fault. Maybe we should have stayed [in New York] and trained. I wanted to have faith in my guys and think about the mental aspect. But it’s my fault, no problem.”

“We made, again, a clear mistake that changed the rhythm of the game and changed everything. But I take the blame. For everything that’s been happening, I take the blame. Those guys are dealing with something that’s very difficult and I take the blame. It’s as simple as that.”

On the other hand, Nashville SC are undefeated in their last three and played out a 1-1 draw against New England Revolution on Saturday. A win on Tuesday will help Nashville, who have 25 points, jump to seventh on the table and then they'll be breathing down the neck of New England Revolution who are currently sixth with 29 points.

Montreal Impact vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

The two sides haven't met each other in any official matches as yet. They played a friendly back in February and Nashville SC won the game 1-0.

Montreal Impact form guide: W-L-L-W-L

Nashville form guide: D-L-W-W-D

Advertisement

Montreal Impact vs Nashville SC Team News

Midfielder Mathieu Choinière will undergo surgery to his right foot this Wednesday. He will miss the rest of the season.



The 21 yrs @impactmontreal player featured in 17 games, including six starts, in #MLS , in 2019, and 5 games in 2018, for a total of 763 minutes of play#IMFC pic.twitter.com/lVI7NDmKIz — Area Sports Network (@AreaSportsNet) October 6, 2020

Montreal Impact's Lassi Lappalainen is out for the season with a shoulder injury. Mathieu Choiniere also won't feature again this season after undergoing a surgery on his right foot. Orji Okwonkwo is also unavailable due to a hamstring issue. Steeven Saba is back in training though.

Injuries: Lassi Lappalainen, Mathieru Choiniere and Orji Okwonkwo

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

As for Nashville, they will be without Hany Mukhtar who picked up a hamstring injury in the game against Houston Dynamos. David Accam and Dominique Badji are not medically cleared to compete. Ken Tribbett continues to be sidelined with a calf injury.

Injuries: David Accam, Dominique Badji, Hany Mukhtar and Ken Tribbet

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Montreal Impact vs Nashville SC Predicted Lineups

Montreal Impact Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pantemis; Jorge Corrales, Jukka Raitala, Waterman, Zachary Guillard; Amar Sedjic, Victor Wanyama, Samuel Piette; Bojan Krkic, R.Quioto, Urruti

3⃣7⃣9⃣ for #⃣6⃣



With his appearance tonight, @DaxMcCarty11 now has the sixth-most appearances by an outfield player in @MLS history. #EveryoneN pic.twitter.com/EIrG9UMCS2 — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) October 24, 2020

Advertisement

Nashville SC predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Wills; Anibaba, David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Anibal Godoy, Dax McCarty, Brian Anunga, D. Lovitz, Alex Muyl; Randall Leal, Abu Danladi

Montreal Impact vs Nashville SC Prediction

Montreal Impact have had too many slumps this season but on their day they can give any team a run for their money. But Nashville have lost just one of their last eight matches and we expect them to take all three points.

Prediction: Montreal Impact 1-2 Nashville SC