Montreal Impact vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

A stuttering Montreal Impact will look to close the gap on New England Revolution on Wednesday in an MLS Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday. Thierry Henry's side has registered just one win in the past seven games.

After pulling an upset over Columbus Crew last week, Impact fell 2-1 to Philadelphia Union on Sunday. Meanwhile, New England Revolution reduced the gap between them and New York City FC with a 2-1 win over the latter thanks to goals from Teal Bunbury and Lee Nguyen.

Montreal are currently eighth on the Eastern Conference standings and will be desperate to get back to winning ways. Thierry Henry expressed his frustration at the lack of goals and said after the game against Philadelphia Union that they did not deserve to lose.

“We had a one-on-one, an opportunity to come back into the game, and once again we don’t understand moments. Instead of burying the goal, some people think about trying to be pretty. You have to score there, it’s not about being pretty.”

“You have to be more aggressive in terms of finishing and not try to be pretty. But having said that, the team didn’t give up, they came back into it and again I’ll say it: I don’t think we deserve to lose today but we did.”

Montreal Impact vs New England Revolution Head-to-head

Montreal Impact and New England Revolution have clashed 23 times till date. Both teams have won 10 games apiece while three games have ended in draws. The last time these two teams met was in September and New England Revolution won 3-1.

Montreal Impact form guide: L-L-D-W-L

New England Revolution form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Montreal Impact vs New England Revolution Team News

Orji Okonkwo, Anthony Kackson-Hamel, Mathieu Choiniere, and Steeven Saba continue to be ruled out, while Emanuel Maciel is sidelined with a sports hernia injury.

Injuries: Orji Okonkwo, Anthony Kackson-Hamel, Mathieu Choiniere, Steeven Saba

Doubtful: Emanuel Maciel

Suspensions: None

New England's Revolution Luis Caceido (right knee surgery) is out for the whole season. Carles Gil is another long-term absentee after undergoing a surgery on his Achilles. Gustavo Bao is not medically cleared to compete.

Injuries: Luis Caceid, Carles Gil and Gustavo Bao

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Montreal Impact vs New England Revolution Predicted Lineups

Montreal Impact Predicted XI (5-3-2): Clement Diop; Jorge Corrales, Jukka Raitala, Luis Binks, Rod Fanni, Zachary Guillard; Amar Sedjic, Victor Wanyama, Samuel Piette; Bojan Krkic, M Tose

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; T. McNamara, Scott Caldwell; Teal Bunbury, Lee Nguyen, Tajon Buchanan; Buksa

Montreal Impact vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution have looked far better than Montreal Impact over the past few weeks. Montreal Impact have showed signs of improving in the last couple of games but will have to be at the top of the game to eke out a result against Montreal Impact.

Montreal Impact 1-2 New England Revolution