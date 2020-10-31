Montreal Impact vs Orlando City SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

Montreal Impact host Orlando City SC in the MLS on Sunday evening, in a clash that will be played at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey. The three Canadian franchises in the MLS have all adopted home bases in the USA thanks to COVID-19 regulations.

Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact are in horrible form, having lost four of their last five games. In their last match, a Randall Leal goal condemned Montreal Impact to a 1-0 defeat against Nashville SC.

They will take on Orlando City, who themselves are in slightly patchy form, although they have two of their last three matches. Their confidence would have received a spike though, with a good 4-1 win over Atlanta United in their last match.

Montreal Impact vs Orlando City SC Head-to-Head

Montreal Impact have won six of the 13 matches they have played against Orlando City, while losing only five. Montreal Impact and Orlando City have played two draws against each other.

Montreal Impact form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Orlando City form guide: W-L-W-D-D

Montreal Impact vs Orlando City SC Team News

Montreal Impact's Lassi Lappalainen and Mathieu Choiniere are both ruled out for the rest of the season, with shoulder and foot injuries respectively. Orji Okwonkwo is also ruled out with a hamstring problem.

Injuries: Lassi Lappalainen, Mathieru Choiniere, Orji Okwonkwo

Suspensions: None

Oriol Rosell Argerich, Joao Moutinho and Dominic Dwyer are all injured, and will miss this game. However, in a boost to Orlando City SC, Mauricio Pereyra has returned to full team training, and is likely to be able to take the field for this game against Montreal Impact..

Injuries: Oriol Rosell Argerich, Dominic Dwyer, Joao Gervasio Moutinho

Suspension: None

Montreal Impact vs Orlando City SC Predicted Lineups

Montreal Impact Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pantemis; Jorge Corrales, Jukka Raitala, Waterman, Zachary Guillard; Amar Sedjic, Victor Wanyama, Samuel Piette; Bojan Krkic, Romell Quioto, Maximiliano Urruti

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pedro Gallese; Kyle Smith, Robin Jansson, Antonio Carlos, Ruan Teixeira; Nani, Jhegson Mendez, Junior Urso, Christopher Mueller; Andres Perea, Daryl Dike

Montreal Impact vs Orlando City SC Prediction

Even though Orlando's form has been patchy in recent weeks, it is still better than the track record that Montreal have. Thierry Henry has acknowledged that his team are making too many individual mistakes, and that might again prove to be their undoing in this game.

Prediction: Montreal Impact 1-2 Orlando City SC