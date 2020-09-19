Montreal Impact vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Montreal Impact will be playing a 'home' match away from home as they are forced to take on Philadelphia Union at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey due to travel restrictions imposed by Canada. Montreal Impact suffered a loss against rivals Vancouver Whitecaps in their last outing after being reduced to 10 men.

Philadelphia Union continue to showcase their squad depth and picked up an impressive victory against New England Revolution. Anthony Fontana came from the bench to score a brace with the second goal coming late into stoppage time to earn a dramatic victory for the Union.

Philadelphia Union are currently second on the MLS Eastern Conference standings and continue to afford Eastern Conference leaders Columbus Crew no time to slacken. Montreal Impact, meanwhile, will be expected to rotate their lineup after playing in midweek and having take a cross-country flight.

Montreal Impact vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

This is a fixture that has been dominated by Montreal Impact in the past. The two teams have clashed a total of 20 times. The Canadian side has won nine matches while Philadelphia Union have been victorious on five occasions.

Five games have ended in draws. The last time Montreal Impact and Philadelphia Union squared off, the latter won the game 1-0.

Montreal Impact form guide: L-W-L-W-L

Philadelphia Union form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Advertisement

Montreal Impact vs Philadelphia Union Team News

For Thierry Henry's side, Steeven Saba, Ballou Tabla and Matheiu Choiniere are all sidelined due to injuries. Rudy Camacho will be suspended for the game after being shown a red card in their previous game against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Injuries: Steeven Saba, Ballou Tabla and Matheiu Choiniere

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Rudy Camacho

The Union have quite a long list of casualties. Aurelien Collin, Kai Wagner, Sergio Santos, Warren Creavalle, Ilsinho and Jack Elliott are all doubts for the game. Wagner, Santos and Collin are recovering from leg injuries while the nature of the injuries of the others has not been disclosed.

Injuries: Aurelien Collin

Doubtful: Kai Wagner, Sergio Santos, Warren Creavalle, Ilsinho and Jack Elliott

Suspensions: None

Montreal Impact vs Philadelphia Union Predicted Lineups

Montreal Impact Predicted XI (3-4-3): Clement Diop; Rod Fanni, Luis Binks, Jukka Raitala; Zachary Braut-Guillard, Victor Wanyama, Shamit Shome, Lassi Lappalainen; Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider and Romell Quioto

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Andre Blake; Matthew Real, Jakob Glesnes, Mark McKenzie, Olivier Mbaizo; Jamiro Monteiro, Jose Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya; Brenden Aaronson; Kacper Przybylko, Andrew Wooten

Montreal Impact vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact have had a bumpy ride so far. They are now going up against a solid Philadelphia Union side that has won four of their last five games and are better rested. On top of that, Montreal Impact will not have the home advantage.

Prediction: Montreal Impact 1-3 Philadelphia Union