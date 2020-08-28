Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The latest edition of the Canadian Classique will take place tonight as Montreal Impact host Toronto FC at the Stade Saputo. Montreal Impact have resumed their MLS regular season with a win over Vancouver Whitecaps. Incidentally, Toronto's previous game was also against Vancouver Whitecaps and they registered a 1-0 win.

Montreal Impact are currently 5th on the Eastern Conference and have the opportunity to break into the top 4 with a win over the Reds. Toronto FC are sitting comfortably at 2nd, just a point behind Columbus Crew.

Romell Quioto and Lassi Lappalainen were on target for Montreal Impact when they took on the Whitecaps in their last game. Montreal coach Thierry Henry has been all praise for the 29-year-old Quioto. He said,

“Romell Quioto can play wherever he wants — on the left, on the right, in the middle, he will give you something,”

“He works hard in the game, as you saw, and now he’s loving the fact that he’s scoring goals. Once you taste that, when you have that taste in your mouth, you don’t want to lose it."

Meanwhile, Toronto FC registered their second successive win against Vancouver Whitecaps thanks to Richie Laryea's early goal. Both Toronto and Montreal were kicked out of the MLS is Back tournament in the Round of 16.

If Toronto FC can win against Montreal, then they can go top of the Eastern Conference temporarily.

Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head

Montreal Impact and Toronto FC have played against each other 41 times up to today. Toronto FC have been the more dominant side, winning 19 of them while Montreal have been able to walk away with a win on 14 occasions. 8 games have ended in a draw.

The last time Montreal and Toronto met was in the group stage of the MLS is Back tournament and Toronto won the game 4-3.

Montreal Impact form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Toronto FC form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC Team News

Montreal Impact have injury trouble. 3 of their midfielders will be unavailable for selection. Steeven Saba will miss out due to an injury on his left foot. Mathieu Choiniere and Ballou Tabla are also out. Choiniere has an ankle injury while Tabla is recovering from an adductor injury.

Injuries: Steeven Saba, Mathieu Choiniere and Ballou Tabla

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Toronto have now gone 17 games in the regular season without tasting defeat. Other than Ifunanyachi Achara, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament), the Reds have no other casualties going into the game against Montreal.

Injuries: Ifunanyachi Achara

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC Predicted Lineups

Montreal Impact Predicted XI (4-3-3): Clement Diop, Zachary Brault-Guillard, Luis Binks, Rod Fanni, Jorge Corrales, Victor Wanyama, Saphir Taider, Samuel Piette, Maximiliano Urruti, Bojan, Romell Quioto

Toronto FC predicted XI: Quentin Westberg, Auro, Chris Mavinga, Omar Gonzalez, Richie Laryea, Marco Delgado, Michael Bradley, Tsubasa Endoh, Alejandro Pozeulo, Pablo Piatti, Ayo Akinola

Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC Prediction

Toronto FC have been one of the best teams in the MLS this season and Montreal are looking well poised as well. The last time these two teams met, we had a 7 goal thriller. We're expecting more of the same tonight.

Prediction: Montreal Impact 2-3 Toronto FC