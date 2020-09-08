Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

A third iteration of the Canadian Classique in the span of two weeks will be played out at the Stade Saputo as Montreal Impact host arch-rivals Toronto FC in an MLS Eastern Conference matchup.

Toronto FC are currently leading in the all-Canadian series and with three points on Wednesday, they can pile up the pressure on Montreal Impact and Vancouver Whitecaps.

Montreal Impact will subsequently face Vancouver Whitecaps twice and the outcome of those matches will decide who will progress to the finals. The Reds arrive at Montreal on the back of a 3-2 loss against Vancouver Whitecaps in a tightly-contested affair.

On the other hand, Montreal's previous match was also against Toronto FC last week and they won the game 1-0. The familiar foes will be going up against each other for the fourth time this season when they meet on Wednesday.

Toronto are currently third on the Eastern Conference table with 18 points while Montreal are sixth with 13 points. Both teams have the opportunity to finish in the top three and are expected to give it their all tomorrow.

Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head

Toronto FC and Montreal Impact have gone head to head 43 times to date. Toronto have won 20 games while the side from Montreal have emerged victorious on 15 occasions. Eight games have ended in a draw.

The last time these two squared up against each other was last week and Montreal Impact won the game 1-0.

Montreal Impact form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Toronto FC form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC Team News

Steeven Saba continues to be sidelined for Montreal Impact due to a fracture on his left foot. Rudy Camacho, Mathieu Choiniere and Ballou Tabla are also out. Choiniere has an ankle injury while Tabla is recovering from an adductor injury.

Injuries: Steeven Saba, Rudy Camacho, Mathieu Choiniere and Ballou Tabla

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

For Toronto, Michael Bradley is now sidelined after suffering an MCL strain in the match against Montreal. Patrick Mullins and Ifunanyachi Achara are both injured and out due to a hamstring problem and a knee injury respectively. Richie Laryea is also expected to be unavailable.

Injuries: Patrick Mullins, Ifunanyachi Achara, Richie Laryea and Michael Bradley

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC Predicted Lineups

Montreal Impact Predicted XI: Clement Diop, Zachary Brault-Guillard, Luis Binks, Rod Fanni, Jorge Corrales, Victor Wanyama, Maciel, Samuel Piette, Maximiliano Urruti, Lappalainen, Romell Quioto

Toronto FC predicted XI: Quentin Westberg, Auro, Chris Mavinga, Omar Gonzalez, Morrow, Marco Delgado, Michael Bradley, Tsubasa Endoh, Alejandro Pozeulo, Pablo Piatti, Ayo Akinola

Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC Prediction

Montreal Impact stopped Toronto from equalling the record for the most consecutive regular season matches without a defeat. Toronto subsequently lost to Vancouver as well and they'll be desperate to get back to winning ways with victory over their Canadian rivals.

Prediction: Montreal Impact 1-2 Toronto FC