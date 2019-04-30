×
MU-15 Tournament: Mexico hand India a 3-1 drubbing

AIFF Media
OFFICIAL
News
60   //    30 Apr 2019, 09:16 IST

India's Starting XI against Mexico in the MU-15 Tournament in Italy
India's Starting XI against Mexico in the MU-15 Tournament in Italy

India suffered their second defeat of the 2019 MU-15 Tournament at the hands of Mexico by a 1-3 margin on Monday, April 29, in Palmanova, Italy.

This was India’s second defeat in as many games, after they lost 0-3 against Mexico’s neighbours USA on Sunday.

Jesus Hernandes Moreno opened the scoring for Mexico early on, before Carlos Eduardo Guillen added another.

Aula Siba came inches close to pull one back for India, when he got an opportunity to tap it in from inside the six-yard-box. However, he sent his shot agonisingly wide. Eventually, Sridarth won and converted a penalty towards the end of the first half of this 70-minute match to give Coach Bibiano Fernandes’ team a fighting chance.

However, Moreno scored again, just after the changeover, to secure the three points for the Mexicans.

It was a second half to forget for the Indians who knocked hard on the Mexicans’ door but to no avail. Ashu, Amosa Lalnundanga and Ratanbi Singh combined well to create a few chances, but it was too little, too late, as Mexico ran away with the win in the end.

India are now set to face-off against Slovenia on Tuesday, in their last Group Stage game of the MU-15 Tournament.

India Starting XI: Ayush Deshwal (GK), Rajan Soren, Abdul Hannan, Halen Singh, Ashu, Amosa Lalnundanga, Eric Lalsangzuala, Maheson Singh, Ratanbi Singh, Aula Siba, Sridarth.


