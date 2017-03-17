Myanmar will be a tough challenge: Sunil Chhetri

India have been clubbed in Group A for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers alongside Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar and Macau.

by AIFF Media News 17 Mar 2017, 14:10 IST

Sunil Chettri not taking things lightly

When India last played Myanmar in the 2014 edition of the AFC Challenge Cup, the ‘Men in Blue’ lost by a 75th minute Soe Min Oo goal in Yangon. And as India open their campaign against Myanmar in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers UAE 2019, ‘talismanic’ striker Sunil Chhetri feels India “needs to play to at their best” to beat Myanmar.

“Myanmar are one of the toughest Teams to face in South East Asia at the moment. It will be a tough challenge for us and we have to play to the best of our abilities if we have to win there,” Chhetri said prior to a practice session at the Andheri Sports Complex.

“I just want to win this game. We have to set a benchmark that we are regularly qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup and this is the time to achieve it. That is how you will know that you are improving. This game against Myanmar is of huge importance for us as we have a realistic chance of qualification.”

India have been clubbed in Group A for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers alongside Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar and Macau.

“It is going to be very hard as it is an open group where any Team can qualify. All permutations and combinations work when you do your hard work on the pitch. And we have been doing good now is the time to do better.”

The Indian National Team currently gearing up for their clash against Myanmar will play an International Friendly against Cambodia on March 22, 2017, before heading for Burmese shores.

“We have a handful of days to understand what the Coach (Constantine) wants from us. Playing for the National Team is completely different from playing at the Club level”

“The good thing is that we play away (vs Cambodia). We have not been getting good results away from home and it is a chance to rectify that”

“It is up to us now how hard we work and how we perform on the pitch.”

Crediting Constantine for his approach of bringing in new faces, Chhetri said, “It is always nice to see competition within the squad. It helps you to improve.”

“Since Constantine took over some Players have evolved drastically. Younger Players getting opportunities is also good for the growth of Indian Football.”