Nashville SC host DC United in an MLS Eastern Conference regular season tie at Nissan Stadium on Wednesday.

Both teams are currently in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference standings, with Nashville (in ninth), a point above DC United (who are 13th), with a game in hand.

Less than 48 hours until kickoff against D.C.#EveryoneN pic.twitter.com/vkGuGD75w1 — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) September 22, 2020

Nashville SC vs DC United: Head-to-Head

These two sides have never faced each other in the MLS before, with this being Nashville's first season in the big time.

A look ahead to our first ever regular season matchup against Nashville SC. #VamosUnited — dcunited (@dcunited) September 21, 2020

Nashville lost their last game 2-0 to Eastern Conference leaders Columbus Crew in an encounter in which they did not take their chances. In fact, Nashville finished that game with more shots than the league leaders, and would have taken plenty of encouragement from that.

DC United drew their last game 2-2 against FC Toronto, and extended a run of poor form. Since football returned to the USA with the MLS is Back tournament, DC United have won only one game out of the 10 that they have played.

Nashville SC MLS Form Guide - L-W-D-D-W

DC United MLS Form Guide - D-L-D-W-L

Nashville SC vs DC United Team News

Nashville SC

Defenders Jimmy Medranda and Ken Tribbett continue to remain sidelined due to calf and hip injuries respectively. The duo are on the road to recovery, while Randall Leal is expected to be fit for this one. Abu Danladi and David Accam are also sidelined for Nashville, and are expected to miss out for a couple of weeks.

Injured: Abu Danladi, David Accam, Ken Tribbett, Jimmy Medranda

Doubtful: Randall Leal

Suspended: None

DC United

Felipe Martins has an ACL injury, and is out for the remainder of the season. Paul Arriola and Steven Birnbaum are expected to be out of action for another month or two. There are also question-marks over the fitness of Edison Flores and Russell Canouse.

Injured: Felipe Martins, Paul Arriola, Steven Birnbaum

Doubtful: Edison Flores, Russell Canouse

Suspended: None

Nashville SC vs DC United Predicted XIs

Nashville SC (4-4-2): Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba, Walker Zimmerman, David Romney, Daniel Lovitz; Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty, Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal; Alex Muyl, Daniel Rios

DC United (3-5-2): Bill Hamid; Chris Odoi-Atsem, Donovan Pines, Frederic Brilliant; Kevin Paredes, Junior Moreno, Yamil Asad, Russell Canouse, Julian Gressel; Ola Kamara, Erik Sorga

Nashville SC vs DC United Prediction

Nashville are simply in better form than DC United are, and they are finding a better balance between attack and defence than DC United have been able to strike.

In their last five games, Nashville's only loss has come against the conference leaders, and that is not unexpected.

DC United have won one in 10, and our prediction is for their slump to continue.

Prediction: Nashville SC 2-1 DC United