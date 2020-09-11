Nashville SC vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more

Nashville SC host Atlanta United in the MLS Eastern Conference on Saturday night, with both sides currently out of the playoff places. New entrants Nashville could potentially move above Atlanta United in the standings with a win in this game.

Atlanta are in atrocious form as well, with the injury to their talismanic Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez looking like a terminal blow to their hopes in the current campaign.

Y’all wanna hear a song?



We call this one “Two Sleeps Until #NSHvATL”#EveryoneN pic.twitter.com/OWDGOlT9Dq — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) September 11, 2020

Like fellow new entrants Inter Miami CF, Nashville have been in much better form in the MLS since the restart after the COVID-19 lockdown.

They have picked up four points from their two games against Inter Miami, which they played in the last few weeks.

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other only once before, in the reverse fixture that was held in Atlanta. Atlanta United won that game 2-0 thanks to a brace from Pity Martinez, who has since left to join Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Nashville have drawn their last two games - 0-0 against Inter Miami and 1-1 against Orlando City SC, and beat Inter Miami 1-0 in the game before that.

Three matches unbeaten is a start, but @DaxMcCarty11 is ready for more. #EveryoneN pic.twitter.com/71FO0Lqrfl — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) September 10, 2020

Advertisement

Atlanta, on the other hand, are winless in their last four games, and are desperate for a turnaround in fortunes.

Nashville SC MLS Form Guide - D-D-W-L-L

Atlanta United MLS Form Guide - L-D-D-L-W

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Team News

Nashville SC

Defenders Jimmy Medranda and Ken Tribbett continue to remain sidelined due to calf and hip injuries respectively.

Injured: Jimmy Medranda, Ken Tribbett

Suspended: None

Atlanta United

Atlanta United don't have their Venezuelan superstar Josef Martinez available. He has been ruled out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and he will miss the entire season. Defender Fernando Meza is also likey to be out of the team long-term.

Injured: Josef Martinez, Fernando Meza

Suspended: None

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Team News

Nashville SC (4-4-2): Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba, Walker Zimmerman, David Romney, Daniel Lovitz; Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty, Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal; Abu Danladi, Daniel Rios

Atlanta United (4-3-3): Brad Guzan; George Bello, Jeff Larentowicz, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes; Emerson Hyndman, Eric Remedi, Matheus Rossetto; Brooks Lennon, Gonzalo Martinez, Adam Jahn

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United Prediction

With no win in four, Atlanta are struggling to make the playoffs this year, after making at least the Conference final in the last two years.

Nashville are slowly building up some kind of confidence, especially from the defensive perspective, keeping a few clean sheets as well in the process.

Nashville have not really been a goal-heavy side, but playing against an Atlanta United side bereft of confidence might be just what they need to score a few goals, and climb further up the table.

Prediction: Nashville SC 2-1 Atlanta United