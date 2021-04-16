Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

Nashville SC and FC Cincinnati will trade tackles at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, with three points at stake in the MLS.

Both sides will be looking to kickstart their Eastern Conference campaign on a winning note, setting this up as an intriguing encounter.

Nashvile have not been in competitive action since suffering a 2-0 defeat to Columbus Crew in the semifinals of the Conference playoffs last year. Extra-time goals by Pedro Santos and Gyasi Zrdes helped the Crew to the win.

FC Cincinnati did not qualify for the playoffs but lost their last game of the regular season to Inter Miami. First-half goals from Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Mikey Ambrose helped Miami to a 2-1 victory.

Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the sides and rather curiously, both teams are yet to register a victory. All four previous games ended in a share of the spoils, although FC Cincinnati triumphed 6-5 on penalties in the first round of the 2018 USL playoff.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2020 when a goalless draw was played out at Nippert Stadium.

This will be both sides' first competitive game since November. However, they have both been busy with friendlies in pre-season.

Nashville SC form guide (friendlies): W

FC Cincinnati form guide (friendlies): L-L-W-L

Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati Team News

Nashville SC

The hosts have no injury or suspension concerns heading into the new campaign.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati also have a clean bill of health heading into the new campaign.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

“When you start the league games, it’s totally different than preseason.” Jaap Stam shares some insight to his team’s approach to the season opener. #FCCincy pic.twitter.com/FQTVODL5N5 — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) April 15, 2021

Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

Nashville SC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Joe Willis (GK); Daniel Lovitz, Jlil Anibaba, Jack Maher, David Romney; Alex Muyl, Matt LaGrassa, Luke Haakenson, Randall Leal; Dominique Badji, Rodrigo Pineiro

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cody Cropper (GK); Edgar Castillo, Tom Pettersson, Maikel van der Werff, Gustavo Vallecilla; Haris Medujanin, Allan Cruz, Luciano Acosta; Jurgen Locadia, Brenner, Yya Kubo

Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Two of the newest expansion sides in the MLS will kickstart the season and both sides are capable of getting one over the other.

There is little difference between the sides in terms of playing personnel or pedigree and their trend of draws is likely to continue. We are predicting a share of the spoils with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-1 FC Cincinnati