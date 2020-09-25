Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Nashville SC host Houston Dynamo in an MLS regular season tie at Nissan Stadium on Saturday.
Both teams are currently in the bottom half of their respective Conference standings in the MLS. Nashville are ninth in the East, while Houston find themselves in a precarious position, at 11th in the West.
Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo: Head-to-Head
These two sides have never faced each other in the MLS before. MLS debutants Nashville will host the Texas-based Houston Dynamo for the first time .
Both sides are coming into this game on the back of contrasting fortunes. A goal from Daniel Rios gave Nashville a 1-0 win over DC United on Wednesday, as they continued their impressive form post-lockdown.
Houston Dynamo were thrashed in their last game, as they lost 4-0 to Chicago Fire. It was a performance that lacked guile, and was insipid and timid from Houston Dynamo, and they will need to sort that out against a Nashville side bound to be high on confidence.
The MLS newcomers have lost only one of their last six games.
Nashville SC form guide - W-L-W-D-D
Houston Dynamo form guide: L-D-L-D-W
Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo Team News
Nashville SC
Defenders Jimmy Medranda and Ken Tribbett have calf and hip injuries respectively, and are still continuing their recovery. Randall Leal is back to full fitness. But Abu Danladi and David Accam are expected to remain on the sidelines for a couple of more weeks.
Injured: Abu Danladi, David Accam, Ken Tribbett, Jimmy Medranda
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Houston Dynamo
Wilfried Zahibo has a hamstring injury, and will miss out. That aside, Michael Salazar is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.
Injured: Wilfried Zahibo, Michael Salazar
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XIs
Nashville SC (4-4-2): Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba, Walker Zimmerman, David Romney, Daniel Lovitz; Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty, Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal; Alex Muyl, Daniel Rios
Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Adam Lundkvist, Maynor Figueroa, Aljaz Struna, Zarek Valentin; Matias Vera, Memo Rodriguez, Darwin Ceren; Ariel Lassiter, Mauro Manotas, Darwin Quintero
Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction
Nashville are definitely the side in better form heading into this game. They are also finding a balance between goal-scoring and defending. Two games ago, against the all-conquering Columbus Crew, Nashville were arguably the better side as well, with more shots on goal, despite losing 2-0.
With that taken into account, we are predicting a Nashville win in this one.
Prediction: Nashville SC 2-1 Houston DynamoPublished 25 Sep 2020, 04:20 IST