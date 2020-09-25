Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Nashville SC host Houston Dynamo in an MLS regular season tie at Nissan Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams are currently in the bottom half of their respective Conference standings in the MLS. Nashville are ninth in the East, while Houston find themselves in a precarious position, at 11th in the West.

Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo: Head-to-Head

These two sides have never faced each other in the MLS before. MLS debutants Nashville will host the Texas-based Houston Dynamo for the first time .

Both sides are coming into this game on the back of contrasting fortunes. A goal from Daniel Rios gave Nashville a 1-0 win over DC United on Wednesday, as they continued their impressive form post-lockdown.

Turned Wednesday into WINsday.



All the highlights of last night's 1-0 win over D.C. United ⬇️#EveryoneN pic.twitter.com/qonmbCOj3G — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) September 24, 2020

Houston Dynamo were thrashed in their last game, as they lost 4-0 to Chicago Fire. It was a performance that lacked guile, and was insipid and timid from Houston Dynamo, and they will need to sort that out against a Nashville side bound to be high on confidence.

The MLS newcomers have lost only one of their last six games.

Advertisement

Nashville SC form guide - W-L-W-D-D

Houston Dynamo form guide: L-D-L-D-W

Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Nashville SC

Defenders Jimmy Medranda and Ken Tribbett have calf and hip injuries respectively, and are still continuing their recovery. Randall Leal is back to full fitness. But Abu Danladi and David Accam are expected to remain on the sidelines for a couple of more weeks.

Injured: Abu Danladi, David Accam, Ken Tribbett, Jimmy Medranda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo

Wilfried Zahibo has a hamstring injury, and will miss out. That aside, Michael Salazar is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Injured: Wilfried Zahibo, Michael Salazar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XIs

Nashville SC (4-4-2): Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba, Walker Zimmerman, David Romney, Daniel Lovitz; Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty, Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal; Alex Muyl, Daniel Rios

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Adam Lundkvist, Maynor Figueroa, Aljaz Struna, Zarek Valentin; Matias Vera, Memo Rodriguez, Darwin Ceren; Ariel Lassiter, Mauro Manotas, Darwin Quintero

Nashville SC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Nashville are definitely the side in better form heading into this game. They are also finding a balance between goal-scoring and defending. Two games ago, against the all-conquering Columbus Crew, Nashville were arguably the better side as well, with more shots on goal, despite losing 2-0.

With that taken into account, we are predicting a Nashville win in this one.

Prediction: Nashville SC 2-1 Houston Dynamo