Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

After the first win in the club's history in the last match against Orlando City SC, Inter Miami travels to the Nissan Stadium, to take on fellow new team Nashville SC in the MLS Eastern Conference, on Sunday night.

The MLS returns on Sunday night following a temporary suspension of the league, in recognition of the protests against racial inequality and for human rights.

After losing five games on the trot to begin the season, Inter Miami beat Orlando Ci 3-2 in its last game, with a brace from 20-year-old Argentine striker Julian Carranza.

Nashville, on the other hand, is just one point better off than Inter Miami. Inter Miami's fellow MLS expansion team Nashville has so far managed four points from five games, with a win and a draw against FC Dallas.

In its last game against Orlando City on Thursday, Nashville succumbed to a 3-1 loss, with Daryl Dike scoring a brace for the Florida-based side.

With Nashville facing another Florida side now, coach Gary Smith will be looking for side to pull away from Inter Miami at the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference Table.

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF Head-to-Head

This will obviously be the first game between the two sides, who have only played five games of league football. Nashville could have played against Inter Miami during the MLS is Back Tournament, but had to pull out of the tournament due to COVID-19 within the squad.

Inter Miami would have welcomed the win in their last game against Orlando City, after eight straight losses to begin life as a professional football club. The club lost its first five MLS games, and also lost all three games in the group stage of the MLS is Back tournament.

Nashville SC MLS Form Guide - L-L-D-W-L

Inter Miami CF MLS Form Guide - W-L-L-L-L

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF Team News

Inter Miami CF's new signing Blaise Matuidi is still not expected to be available to feature for the side, with the Frenchman still recuperating after finishing the 2019-20 season with Italian champions Juventus.

This game will feature a few reunions, with Inter Miami CF's goalkeeper Luis Robles facing the Nashville captain and his former FC Dallas teammate Dax McCarty.

Also, Inter Miami's experienced Panamanian defender Roman Torres is still expected to be unavailable, after missing the club's last few games.

Injuries: Roman Torres (Inter Miami CF)

Suspensions: None

Unavailable: Blaise Matuidi (Inter Miami CF)

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF Predicted XIs

Nashville SC (4-4-2): Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba, Walker Zimmerman, David Romney, Daniel Lovitz; Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty, Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal; Abu Danladi, Daniel Rios

Inter Miami CF (4-2-3-1): Luis Robles; Nicolas Figal, Andres Reyes, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Ben Sweat; Victor Ulloa, Wil Trapp; Matias Pellegrini, Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizzaro; Julian Carranza

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF Predictions

Inter Miami will be high on confidence now, after the win against Orlando City in its previous match. Inter Miami has shown that they are more capable of scoring goals than Nashville though, with the David Beckham-owned side scoring six times in their six games so far.

Nashville has scored only three goals in the opening six MLS games, but will hope to score against what has been a leaky Inter Miami defence so far.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-2 Inter Miami CF