Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Inter Miami travels to the Nissan Stadium, to take on fellow new team Nashville SC in the MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs Play-In Match.

In their respective debut MLS seasons, both Nashville SC and Inter Miami have done well to make the playoffs, even though they have had the advantage of having an expanded field for the playoffs this season.

Inter Miami confirmed their playoff spot in the last match of the MLS regular season, with a 2-1 win over Eastern Conference wooden spoon holders FC Cincinnati.

"We’ve worked hard, and ultimately now we just want to play the game"#InterMiamiCF | #SoloLosDuroshttps://t.co/kIusGoGIOL — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) November 19, 2020

Goals from Mikey Ambrose and Leandro Gonzalez Pirez gave Inter Miami the biggest win in their short history thus far.

Nashville finished three places above Inter Miami in the Eastern Conference, -and mustered eight points more than their playoff opponents.

They hit a sweet spot in terms of form late in the season, but come into this game on the back of a loss and a draw in their last two matches.

If Nashville win this match, they will face Toronto FC in the next round of the playoffs, but if Inter Miami win, they will face Philadelphia Union.

Advertisement

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF: Head-to-Head

Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF faced each other twice in the regular season, with Inter Miami failing to win both those matches. The first game between these two teams ended 0-0, while Nashville SC won the second game 1-0.

Nashville SC Form Guide - L-D-W-D-W

Inter Miami CF Form Guide - ﻿W-L-W-L-D

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF Team News

For Nashville SC, Dominique Badji, Ken Tribett and David Accam are all expected to be unavailable for this clash.

Injuries: Ken Tribbett, Dominique Badji and David Accam

Suspensions: None

George Acosta, David Norman, Luis Robles, and Denso Ulysse are all set to miss the first ever playoff clash in Inter Miami history.

Injured: George Acosta, Denso Ulysse, David Norman, Luis Robles

Suspended: None

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF Predicted XIs

Nashville SC (4-4-2): Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Alistair Johnston; Dax McCarthy, Brian Anunga; Randall Leal, Derrick Jones, Alex Muyl; Daniel Rios

Inter Miami CF (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Ben Sweat, Andres Reyes, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal; Victor Ulloa, Blaise Matuidi; Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro, Juan Agudelo; Gonzalo Higuain

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF Predictions

Despite the bigger names belonging to Inter Miami in this clash, Nashville seem to have a defence that is organised and doesn't concede too many goals. That is the reason we are going with a narrow Nashville win in this match.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-0 Inter Miami CF