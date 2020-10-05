Nashville SC vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Nashville SC host Minnesota United in an MLS regular season tie at Nissan Stadium on Tuesday.

Minnesota are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference, and will be reasonably confident going into this game, even though they have only won one of their last five games.

Nashville won't be too much different. The MLS newcomers have been in very good form post the lockdown, and find themselves in 10th spot in the Eastern Conference.

Nashville SC vs Minnesota United: Head-to-Head

These two sides have never faced each other in the MLS before. MLS debutants Nashville will host the Texas-based Houston Dynamo for the first time.

Nashville have drawn their last two games in the MLS - with a 0-0 stalemate against New England Revolution being preceded by a 1-1 deadlock against Houston Dynamo.

The MLS newcomers have lost only one of their last eight games.

Minnesota beat FC Cincinnati 2-0 in their last game, which was played at home. A penalty from Kei Kamara and a second-half goal from Kevin Molino gave Minnesota Unied a comfortable win in that game.

That win enabled Minnesota to end a run of four consecutive games without a win.

Nashville SC form guide - D-D-W-L-W

Minnesota United form guide: W-D-L-D-L

Nashville SC vs Minnesota United Team News

Nashville SC

Defenders Jimmy Medranda and Ken Tribbett are continuing their recoveries from calf and hip injuries respectively. Abu Danladi and David Accam are also expected to continue to miss out for Nashville.

Injured: Abu Danladi, David Accam, Ken Tribbett, Jimmy Medranda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Minnesota United

Minnesota United currently have six players sidelined with fitness issues, and that has definitely played a part in their iffy recent form.

Injuries: Gregory Ranjitsingh, Ike Opara, Osvaldo Alonso, Luis Amarilla, Ethan Finlay, Tyler Miller

Suspended: None

Nashville SC vs Minnesota United Predicted XIs

Nashville SC (4-4-2): Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba, Walker Zimmerman, David Romney, Daniel Lovitz; Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty, Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal; Alex Muyl, Daniel Rios

Minnesota United (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall, Romain Metanire; Hassani Doston, James Musa; Kevin Molino, Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod; Mason Toye

Nashville SC vs Minnesota United Prediction

Minnesota should have some sort of confidence back within their group after returning to winning ways against Cincinnati in their last match.

However, Nashville have been a much-improved team post-lockdown, and it would not be a surprise to see the spoils shared between these two teams.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-1 Minnesota United