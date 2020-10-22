Nashville SC vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Nashville SC are set to host New England Revolution at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Friday night in their next MLS regular season fixture.

The game will be a replay of the 0-0 draw played out at the Gillette Stadium earlier this month.

New England Revolution were beaten 2-1 at home by Philadelphia last time around while Nashville recorded a resounding 3-0 win over FC Dallas in their midweek fixture.

Sealing a top-four finish is at stake for the Revs when they travel to the Music City on Friday while the hosts will be looking forward to extending their two-game winning streak to three in this home fixture.

Broadcast update for Friday's match vs. New England:



-The match will air locally on CW58 starting with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. CT

-Local residents can still catch the full prematch show and the match live on our website at https://t.co/JbHqSm3V3k #EveryoneN pic.twitter.com/qhVZxwnaIY — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) October 21, 2020

Nashville SC vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head

Across all competitions, Nashville and New England Revolution have only crossed paths once, given that it's Nashville's first season in the MLS. Their only previous meeting to date ended in a 0-0 draw at Gillette Stadium on October 3 this year.

The Golazo heard 'round the world 🌎 https://t.co/6omLLLJWad — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) October 21, 2020

Nashville SC form guide: D-D-L-W-W

Advertisement

New England Revolution form guide: D-L-W-W-L

Nashville SC vs New England Revolution Team News

Nashville are set to be without Ken Tribbett, Hany Mukhtar, David Accam and Dominique Badji on account of injuries while midfielder Jimmy Medranda was traded to Seattle Sounders to bring winger Handwalla Bwana to the club.

What can Handwalla Bwana bring to the Boys in Gold?



A whole lotta this ⬇️#EveryoneN pic.twitter.com/8jXTUTt6rk — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) October 22, 2020

Injuries: Ken Tribbett (calf), Hany Mukhtar (undisclosed), David Accam (undisclosed), Dominique Badji (undisclosed)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

For New England Revolution, Carles Gil and Luis Caicedo are long-term absentees with ankle and knee injuries respectively and were joined by striker Cristian Penilla on the treatment table after he underwent surgery following a foot fracture earlier this week.

#NERevs forward Cristian Penilla underwent successful surgery to fixate a left foot fracture on Wednesday, October 21. — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) October 21, 2020

Advertisement

Gustavo Bou is a doubt ahead of this game after failing to make his way into the squad against Philadelphia Union in their last game.

Injuries: Carles Gil (ankle), Luis Caicedo (knee), Cristian Penilla (foot)

Doubtful: Gustavo Bou

Suspensions: None

Nashville SC vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

Nashville SC predicted XI (4-4-2): Joe Wills; Daniel Lovitz, David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Alistair Johnston; Dax McCarthy, Brian Anunga, Randall Leal, Alex Muyl; Derrick Jones, Abu Danladi

New England Revolution predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Alexander Buttner; Tommy McNamara, Matt Polster; Teal Bunbury, Lee Nguyen, Tajon Buchanan; Adam Buksa

Nashville SC vs New England Revolution Prediction

Nashville have emerged as a dark horse in their debut MLS season and are in contention to qualify for the playoffs. Goalkeeper Joe Wills has kept eight clean sheets this season but they need to be more prolific in front of the goal, as they have a goal difference of just +1.

Clean Sheet #⃣8⃣ appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/4uapSxhw2C — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) October 21, 2020

The Boys in the Gold will be eager to register their first win against the Revs in this Eastern Conference fixture on Friday but a draw appears to be the most likely outcome from the game, as both sides are missing their key attacking players.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-1 New England Revolution