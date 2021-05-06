Nashville SC vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Nashville SC and New England Revolution will trade tackles at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, with three points on the line in the Eastern Conference of the MLS.

The hosts come into this game off the back of a goalless draw at home to Inter Miami last Sunday.

New England Revolution picked up a 2-1 home win against Atlanta United on the same day. Goals in each half from Brandon Bye and Carles Gil either side of a Marcelino Moreno penalty gave the Revs all three points.

That win propelled Bruce Arena's side to the summit of the Eastern Conference table. Nashville SC sit in ninth spot on the table.

You've seen our stadium rising on the outside.



But have you seen the inside yet? 📸 pic.twitter.com/GlDTOjkWhb — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) May 5, 2021

Nashville SC vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head

This will be only the third meeting between the sides and both prior matches having ended in a share of the spoils.

Their last meeting came on October 24 2020 when goals in the space of three minutes from Walker Zimmerman and Adam Buksa ensured the sides played out a 1-1 draw.

The hosts have been the draw specialists of the campaign so far, having drawn all three of their league games this season. The Revs currently set the pace and will be looking to register a third successive victory.

Nashville SC form guide: D-D-D

New England Revolution form guide: W-W-D

Nashville SC vs New England Revolution Team News

Nashville SC

The hosts have three players sidelined through injury. Brian Anunga (knee), Abu Danladi (hamstring) and Daniel Rios (foot) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for head coach Gary Smith.

Injuries: Abu Danladi, Daniel Rios, Brian Anunga

Suspension: None

New England Revolution

Midfielder Luis Alberto Caicedo is the only injury concern for the Revs with an abdominal problem.

There are no suspension worries for the visitors.

Injury: Luis Alberto Caicedo

Suspension: None

Nashville SC vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

Nashville SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Willis (GK); Daniel Lovitz, David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Alistair Johnston; Anibal Godoy, Dax McCarthy; Randall Leal, Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl; Jhonder Cadiz

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matt Turner (GK); Christian Mafia, Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; Arnor Ingvi Traustason, Wilfrid Kaptoum, Matt Polster, Carles Gil; Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa

Nashville SC vs New England Revolution

The visitors have been in rampant form this term, but Nashville's tendency to draw games could factor in heavily.

There is little to separate the sides in terms of pedigree or playing personnel. We are predicting a third consecutive draw between Nashville SC and New England Revolution.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-1 New England Revolution