Nashville SC vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Nashville SC has a chance to avenge last week's 3-1 drubbing at the hands of Orlando City, suffered at the Exploria Stadium, when the team known as The Lions visit the Nissan Stadium on Wednesday.

The home team will be looking to make it two wins in a row after it managed to edge past Inter Miami courtesy of Aníbal Godoy's second-half goal. Orlando has won its last two games with a 3-1 scoreline and will be heading to the Music City full of confidence.

Orlando City, fourth in the Eastern Conference, is the favourite heading into the fixture against a side that has only recorded two wins in seven league fixtures.

Here we take a look at what this MLS matchup has to offer.

Nashville SC vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

Nashville SC, an MLS expansion side, is the 26th team to join the league and has only played seven games in the competition. Its 3-1 loss to Orlando City last week was the first meeting between the clubs in official competition.

Orlando has scored the most goals in the Eastern Conference with 15 while Nashville has scored the fewest with four.

Orlando City form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Nashville SC form guide: W-D-L-L-W

Nashville SC vs Orlando City Team News

Nashville SC

Nashville SC coach Gary Smith changed his formation from 4-4-2 to 4-5-1 against Inter Miami which helped his side record its first-ever home win in the competition. It is expected that he will select a similar starting XI against Orlando as well.

Defenders Jimmy Medranda and Ken Tribbett continue to be on the sidelines due to injuries while Eric Miller has returned to the squad. Apart from them, there are no injury concerns for the home side.

Injured: Ken Tribbett (calf), Jimmy Medranda (hip)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando City

Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja will be unable to call upon the services of Dom Dwyer, as the forward is out with a long-term injury. Other than that, he will have a full squad to choose from.

3 goals. 2 assists. 242 minutes.



Daryl Dike's breakout week gives @OrlandoCitySC another option in the attack. Not a bad problem to have: https://t.co/hkS3PkRXHk pic.twitter.com/AGLovueqaq — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 31, 2020

Pareja has relied on a 4-2-3-1 system for most of the campaign and he is expected to use the same formation that helped his side inflict a 3-1 defeat on Nashville last week.

Injured: Dom Dwyer (knee)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nashville SC vs Orlando City Predicted XI

Nashville SC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Joe Willis: Jalil Anibaba, Walker Zimmerman, David Romney, Daniel Lovitz: Alistair Johnston, Dax McCarty, Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal; Dominique Badji, Hany Mukhtar

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pedro Gallese; Ruan Gregorio Teixeira, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho; Jhegson Mendez, Uri Rosell; Mauricio Pereyra, Christopher Mueller, Nani; Daryl Dike

Nashville SC vs Orlando City Prediction

Nashville SC will be boosted by its first-ever home win in MLS and, despite being outscored 8-4 in its seven outings, the team impressed in its 1-0 win over Inter Miami.

Orlando City is the top-scoring side in the league and has relied on its in-form attackers Nani, Daryl Dike and Chris Mueller so far in this campaign.

The Lions eased past Nashville in their previous meeting but it is expected that the home side will put up a better fight in this fixture, though everything points towards another Orlando win.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-2 Orlando City