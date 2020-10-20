Nashville vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Nashville will welcome FC Dallas to the Nissan Stadium on Tuesday in a matchday 20 fixture in the MLS.

The hosts currently find themselves in ninth spot on the Eastern Conference table, while Dallas are sixth in the Western Conference.

Nashville come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 3-1 victory away to Houston Dynamo, while FC Dallas also picked up a slim 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Nashville vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head

This will be just the third meeting between both sides and FC Dallas are yet to pick up a win against Nashville SC.

Their most recent clash came in August when both sides shared the spoils in a goalless draw, while a late goal by David Accam was enough to give Nashville a 1-0 away win a week earlier.

Nashville form guide: L-D-D-L-W

FC Dallas form guide: D-D-D-L-W

Nashville SC vs FC Dallas Team News

Nashville

The home side will be without Daniel Rios and Dominique Badji, who are both sidelined by the COVID-19. David Accan (knock) and Ken Tribbett (calf) are also ruled out of the clash due to fitness issues.

There are no suspension worries for coach Gary Smith.

Injuries: Daniel Rios, Dominique Badji, David Accan, Ken Tribbett

Suspension: None

FC Dallas

The visitors have three players ruled out through injury, with Harold Santiago Mosquera (knock), Matt Hedges (Hamstring) and Paxton Pomykal (hip) all sidelined and unavailable ahead of this game.

There are no injury concerns for The Hoops.

Injuries: Harold Santiago Mosquera, Paxton Pomykal, Matt Hedges

Suspensions: None

Nashville SC vs FC Dallas Predicted XI

Nashville Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Wills; Daniel Lovitz, David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Jalil Anibaba; Dax McCarthy, Brian Anunga; Randall Leal, Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl; Abu Danladi

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Maurer, John Nelson, Reto Ziegler, Bressan, Bryan Reynolds; Tanner Tessman, Thiago Dos Santos; Ricardo Pepi, Brandon Servania, Fafa Picault; Franco Jara

Nashville vs FC Dallas Prediction

Given that neither of the two sides have exactly sparkled in the league this season, it might be wishful thinking to expect fireworks in this fixture.

Nashville SC have one of the tightest defences in the Eastern Conference, coupled with a blunt attack, and although Dallas have been somewhat freescoring, this could turn out to be a cagey affair where both sides settle for a draw.

Prediction: Nashville 1-1 FC Dallas