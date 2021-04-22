Nashville vs Montreal prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Nashville entertain Montreal in their MLS Eastern Conference fixture at Nissan Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts played out a 2-2 draw with Cincinnati in their opening fixture of the season. They scored a goal in either half after conceding twice in the opening 12 minutes of the game.

The visitors got their season underway with a bang and recorded an emphatic 4-2 win over Canadian rivals Toronto FC. They are now at the top of the Eastern Conference standings following their impressive win.

Nashville vs Montreal Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off just once across all competitions. The meeting came in the MLS last season at the Red Bull Arena, which was a temporary home for the Canadian side.

The game ended in a 1-0 win for the hosts, with Randall Leal scoring the decisive goal in the 33rd minute.

Nashville form guide in MLS: D

Montreal form guide in MLS: W

Nashville vs Montreal Team News

Nashville

The hosts will head into the fixture without the attacking trio of Daniel Rios, Dominique Badji and Abu Danladi on account of injuries. Rios is struggling with a foot injury, Badji is sidelined with an adductor issue while Dandali is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The squad played well, especially in the final third, and we do not expect any major changes in Gary Smith's starting XI for this fixture.

3⃣2⃣ shots

1⃣3⃣ shots on target



The Boys in Gold were feelin' it on Saturday. But there's more work to be done. #EveryoneN — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) April 21, 2021

Injured: Daniel Rios, Dominique Badji

Doubtful: Abu Danladi

Suspended: None

Montreal

Lassi Lappalainen is still recovering from shoulder surgery in October and has been training individually since. Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla is listed as questionable on account of a groin injury. He did not feature in the last game and his participation is in doubt.

Injured: Lassi Lappalainen

Doubtful: Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla

Suspended: None

Nashville vs Montreal Predicted XI

Nashville Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Jlil Anibaba, Walker Zimmerman, David Romney; Aníbal Godoy, Dax McCarty; Alex Muyl, C. J. Sapong, Randall Leal; Jhonder Cádiz

Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Clément Diop; Aljaž Struna, Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Mustafa Kizza, Victor Wanyama, Samuel Piette; Đorđe Mihailovic; Romell Quioto, Mason Toye

Nashville vs Montreal Prediction

Montreal were rampant in their first game under Wilfred Nancy and made quick work of Toronto FC. They should continue their impressive form against Nashville, who need to work on their defense going forward.

We predict a win for the in-form visitors in this fixture.

Prediction: Nashville 1-3 Montreal