×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I-League Transfers: Mohun Bagan signs NEROCA midfielder Katsumi Yusa for the 2019-20 season

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
Rumors
40   //    12 Apr 2019, 19:09 IST

Katsumi Yusa will be back in the Green and Maroon half of Kolkata
Katsumi Yusa will be back in the Green and Maroon half of Kolkata

Former NEROCA midfielder and Japanese stalwart Katsumi Yusa has signed with Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan for the upcoming 2019-20 season. The Fukushima Bomber announced the same through his official Facebook account.

Mohun Bagan fans were elated to hear the news of Katsumi donning the Green and Maroons' jersey for the 2019-20 season. After all, he was a part of the 2014-15 I-League winning squad which Mohun Bagan won after 13 seasons when it was in its previous avatar, the NFL. The next season Mohun Bagan even won the Federation Cup.

Katsumi Yusa stayed with Mohun Bagan for four seasons from 2013 to the early half of 2017. He was also a part of the 2016 AFC Cup squad that reached the Round of 16 of the tournament only to lose to Singapore's Tampines Rovers.

Katsumi Yusa forayed into the Indian shores first in the month of January 2011 when he signed up for ONGC. The Japanese was called to prevent them from being relegated but couldn't help their cause. However, he stayed loyal to ONGC and helped them gain promotion the next season by helping them finish second in the 2012 I-League Second Division.

Katsumi stayed on at ONGC for another season and ensured they finished eighth in the table. However, the club failed to meet AFC's licensing criteria as it was an institutional club. As a result, the club was excluded from participating in the next season's I-League.

It was then that Mohun Bagan signed Katsumi Yusa and his storied career in the Green and Maroons' jersey began. Mohun Bagan's arch-rivals East Bengal signed him for the 2017-18 season, where he helped them finish fourth in the I-League and reaching the finals of the Super Cup.

At the onset of 2018-19 season, he signed for NEROCA in the I-League and secured them the sixth spot in the points table. He even scored the quickest goal in the I-League/NFL's history when he found the back of the net after 13 seconds in a match against Churchill Brothers.




Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
I-League 2018-19 Mohun Bagan Neroca FC Yusa Katsumi Indian Football
Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
Silent observer of the beautiful game covering the Indian aspect of the sport. Can be reached at kunduabhishek562@gmail.com.
I-League 2018/19: Shilton re-creates celebration after being "agitated" by Katsumi in the previous match
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Katsumi Yusa becomes fastest goalscorer in league's history
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: 3 reasons why NEROCA FC won against Shillong Lajong FC
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: NEROCA FC vs Quess East Bengal FC | Match Preview, Venue, Date, Start Time & Where To Watch Details
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Churchill Brothers won against NEROCA FC
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: 3 reasons why East Bengal won against NEROCA FC
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Mohun Bagan beat NEROCA FC
RELATED STORY
I-League 17/18: Round-up of action-packed January 2018
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Chennai City Under Pressure After NEROCA draw - 3 things we noticed as Chidi, Chencho, Williams lead fight-back
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: NEROCA FC stadium to get floodlights; PM Modi to flag off project
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us