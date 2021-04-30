New England Revolution vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

New England Revolution and Atlanta United will trade tackles at the Gillette Stadium on Sunday, with three points on the line in the MLS Eastern Conference.

The hosts come into this game off the back of a 1-0 victory at home to D.C. United. An own goal by Brendan Hines-Ike at the start of the second half was enough to give the Revs the victory.

Atlanta United suffered a debilitating 3-0 home defeat to fellow MLS side Philadelphia Union in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals.

Kacper Przybylko scored a second-half brace to put the Philadelphians in good stead to secure their spot in the last four.

New England Revolution vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

This will be the eighth meeting between the sides and Atlanta United have a much better record.

The Five Stripes have five wins and two draws to their name, while the New England Revolution are yet to register a victory against the Georgia side.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2019 when a second-half goal from Franco Escobar was enough to give Atlanta United a 1-0 victory.

Both sides have garnered four points from their two league matches to date. However, Atlanta United saw their unbeaten start to the season end at the hands of Philadelphia Union in continental football.

New England Revolution: W-D

Atlanta United form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

New England Revolution vs Atlanta United Team News

New England Revolution

The hosts do not have any injury or suspension concerns to worry about ahead of the visit of Atlanta United.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Atlanta United

Goalkeeper Alec Kahn (shoulder) and midfielder Mo Adams (hernia) are both sidelined by injury.

There are no suspension worries for head coach Gabriel Heinze.

Injuries: Alec Kahn, Mo Adams

Suspension: None

New England Revolution vs Atlanta United Predicted XI

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matt Turner (GK); Christian Mafia, Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; Arnor Ingvi Traustason, Wilfrid Kaptoum, Matt Polster, Carles Gil; Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Guzan (GK); George Bello, Anton Walkes, Miles Robinson, Brooks Lennon; Ezequiel Barco, Santiago Sosa, Emerson Hyndman; Marcelino Moreno, Lisandro Lopez, Jake Mulraney

New England Revolution vs Atlanta United Prediction

The two sides have played expansively in both of their games this season and this could translate to plenty of goalscoring chances on Sunday.

There is little to choose between the sides and we are predicting a draw, with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-2 Atlanta United