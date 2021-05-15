New England Revolution vs Columbus SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

New England Revolution will be hoping to register their first victory in four years over Columbus SC who have looked pretty dull so far this season.

New England Revolution got off to a decent start to the season but are winless in their last two games. In their latest outing against Philadelphia Union, the Revs let their lead slip in the final minutes of the game to settle for a 1-1 draw.

An 85th-minute strike from New England Revolution's Teal Bunbury was canceled out by Kacper Przbylko three minutes later and Bruce Arena's men now have eight points from their first five games. But they have won both the games they've played at the Gillette Stadium this season and will be hoping to keep their home record in tact when they host Columbus SC on Sunday.

Columbus took on Toronto FC in the first game after their name was changed from Columbus Crew to Columbus SC. They couldn't mark the occasion with a win and fell to their first defeat of the MLS season.

Caleb Porter will be disappointed by the lack of attacking impetus shown by his team and will want his team to start scoring more after having registered just a single goal in their last four matches when they take on the Revs on Sunday.

New England Revolution vs Columbus SC Head-to-Head

In the last 10 meetings between New England Revolution and Columbus SC, the latter have been the dominant side. Columbus have won seven of the last ten meetings between the two sides. New England Revolution have won two while one match has ended as a draw.

The last time these two sides clashed was in the MLS Playoffs last season, when eventual champions Columbus beat the Revs 1-0.

New England Revolution form guide: D-W-W-L-D

Columbus SC form guide: D-D-L-W-L

New England Revolution vs Columbus SC Team News

New England Revolution

Emmanuel Boateng, Luis Caicedo, Christian Mafla and Collin Verfurth are injured and are not expected to feature for the Revs against Columbus. Carles Gil has been the most impressive player for New England Revolution while Jon Bell produced a strong performance in his debut against Philadelphia Union.

“To be honest, I wasn't even nervous going out, I was just really anxious, really wanted to finally be able to get on the field so really happy for that.” - @astrobell23 #NERevs — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) May 13, 2021

Injuries: Emmanuel Boateng, Luis Caicedo, Christian Mafla, Collin Verfurth

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Columbus

Perry Kitchen, Kevin Molino, Marlon Hairston and Aidan Morris are sidelined for Columbus. Other than that, Columbus have no other injury concerns.

Injuries: Perry Kitchen, Kevin Molino, Marlon Hairston and Aidan Morris

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

New England Revolution vs Columbus SC Predicted Lineups

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matt Turner (GK); DeJuan Jones, Jon Bell, Andrew Farrell, Tajon Buchanan; Arnor Ingvi Traustason, Maciel, Matt Polster, Carles Gil; Adam Buksa, Gustavo Bou

Homegrown @ParenteIsaiah's completing 92 percent of his passes just five matches into his rookie year.



By the numbers pres. by Ohio Business Machines 📊#Crew96 https://t.co/seo1uMA7Ie — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) May 14, 2021

Columbus SC (4-4-1-1): Eloy Room; Waylon Francis, Vito Wormgoor, Jonathan, Harrison Afful; Darlington Nagbe, Isaiah Parente, Lucas Zelarayan, Alexandru Matan, Diaz Espinoza; Gyasi Zardes

New England Revolution vs Columbus SC

It's a fixture in which New England Revolution has struggled in recent times. Columbus have been inconsistent so far this season and the Revs might just get the better of them this time around.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-1 Columbus SC