New England Revolution vs D.C. United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

New England Revolution will host D.C. United on Sunday, with three points on the line in the Eastern Conference of the MLS.
The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Chicago Fire. Goals from Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou helped the Revs come back from a two-goal deficit.
D.C. United picked up a 2-1 victory over New York City FC on home turf. Russell Canouse and Brendan Hines-Ike were on the scoresheet to help the hosts complete a comeback victory.
New England Revolution vs D.C. United Head-to-Head
The two sides have met each other on 64 occasions in the past and have been evenly matched in previous games played. Both sides have 24 wins apiece, while 16 games in the past have ended in a stalemate.
Their most recent meeting came in November 2020 when a seven-goal thriller ended with the New England Revolution securing a 4-3 victory.
Teal Bunbury starred in a second-half brace to power the hosts to a convincing victory.
New England Revolution form guide: D
D.C. United form guide: W
New England Revolution vs D.C. United Team News
New England Revolution
The hosts have Arnor Traustason ruled out with COVID-19, while defender DeJuan Jones is suspended for the red card he received against Chicago Fire.
Injury: None
Suspension: DeJuan Jones
COVID-19: Arnor Traustason
D.C. United
The visitors have a raft of injuries, with seven players currently unavailable for coach Hernan Losada.
Chris Odoi-Atsem (knock), Michael DeShields (knock), Jose Yordy Reyna (hamstring) and Kevin Paredes (knock) are all sidelined.
Furthermore, Bill Hamid (herrnia), Paul Arriola (thigh) and Felipe Martins (ACL) are also ruled out.
There are no suspension concerns for D.C. United.
Injuries: Paul Arriola, Felipe Martins, Bill Hamid, Kevin Paredes, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Michael DeSheilds, Jose Yordy Reyna, Kevin Paredes
Suspension: None
New England Revolution vs D.C. United Predicted XI
New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matt Turner (GK); Scott Caldwell, Harry Kesseler, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; Tajon Buchanan, Thomas McNamara, Matt Polster, Carles Gil; Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa
D.C. United Predicted XI (5-3-2): Chris Seitz (GK); Joseph Mora, Tony Alfaro, Fredric Brillant, Brendan Hines-Ike, Julian Gressel; Junior Moreno, Edison Flores, Russell Cancuse; Erik Sorga, Yamil Asad
New England Revolution vs D.C. United Prediction
New England Revolution tend to ramp up their attack when they play the lower sides in the league and goals are expected on Sunday.
The hosts are favorites in this tie and we are predicting a comfortable victory for Bruce Arena's side.
Prediction: New England Revolution 3-0 D.C. United