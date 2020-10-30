New England Revolution vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

After being left for dead, DC United's resurgent form has seen them win three back to back matches and move within 2 points of the playoff line. They can propel themselves into a post-season position with another win as they travel to the Gillette Stadium to take on New England Revolution.

DC United defeated Columbus Crew 1-0 midweek thanks to Julian Gressel's goal.

While DC United have been on the charge, New England Revolution have struggled of late and are winless in their last three games. They will be hosting DC United on the back of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of New York Red Bulls. But the Revs have already qualified for the playoffs.

In the post-match interview, New England Revolution star Tommy McNamara stressed on the importance of finishing the MLS regular season on a high.

I think our performances have been pretty well in the past few weeks. But we just haven’t quite been able to figure out how to get three points, whether it’s something defensively or something offensively. We really need to get ourselves over the line in these next two games. That’ll be important for us.”

DC United are currently at 12th on the MLS Eastern Conference table and are tied at 21 points with Inter Miami and Chicago Fire FC. Montreal Impact are 9th with 23 points. If DC United can register a win against New England Revolution on Sunday, then things are going to get real exciting as the regular season heads to a finish.

New England Revolution vs DC United Head-to-Head

New England Revoluton and DC United have clashed 42 times till now. New England Revolution have the slightest edge over their opponents with 16 wins. DC United have won on 15 occasions. 11 games have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides squared off was last month and New England Revolution won the game 2-0.

New England Revolution form guide: W-W-L-D-L

DC United form guide: L-D-W-W-W

New England Revolution vs DC United Team News

Luis Caicedo is out for the season for New England Revolution. He underwent a surgery on his right knee. Caicedo is joined at the treatment table by Cristian Penilla who also underwent a surgery after suffering a fracture on his left foot.

Injuries: Luis Caicedo, Cristian Penilla

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Paul Arriola, Mohammed Abu and Felipe are all long-term absentees for DC United. Chris Odoi-Atsem, Ulises Segura and Steve Birnbaum are not medically cleared to play. Frederic Brilliant is a doubt for the game against the Revs.

Injuries: Paul Arriola, Mohammed Abu, Felipe, Ulises Segura, Chris Odoi-Atsem and Steven Birnbaum

Doubtful: Frederic Brilliant

Suspensions: None

New England Revolution vs DC United Predicted Lineups

New England Revolution predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Alexander Buttner; Tommy McNamara, Matt Polster; Fagundez, Lee Nguyen, Tajon Buchanan; Bunbury

DC United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bill Hamid; Fisher, Donovan Pines, Frederic Brilliant, Joseph Mora, Julian Gressel, Canouse, Moreno, Yamil Asad, Flores, Rivas

New England Revolution vs DC United Prediction

Given the form that DC United are in and the slump that New England Revolution find themselves in, it's hard not to go with the visitors.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-2 DC United