New England Revolution vs Montreal Impact prediction, preview, team news and more | 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs

In the first play-in fixture of the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, New England Revolution welcome Montreal Impact to the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Friday night.

Revs will be making their second consecutive appearance in the post-season while this will be the first playoff appearance for Impact since 2016.

The winner of this Eastern Conference showdown will take on Philadelphia Union (No. 1 seed) or Toronto FC (No. 2 seed) in a round one playoff fixture on 24 November.

New England Revolution vs Montreal Impact Head-to-Head

These two sides have met 25 times since 2012 in the MLS and things are pretty even between the two East Coast rivals. Revs have a slight advantage in the head-to-head record, having won 12 times compared to the 10 wins recorded by Impact.

The play-in eliminator will be the fifth meeting between these two sides in 2020. The previous four encounters this year have all produced decisive results. Impact won the first game back in February and the hosts have since made it three wins in a row.

New England Revolution form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Montreal Impact form guide: W-L-L-L-W

New England Revolution vs Montreal Impact Team News

New England Revolution have confirmed that a first-team player has tested positive for COVID-19 before the fixture but the identity of the player has not been revealed. As per the club's press release, all remaining staff and players reported negative test results.

As far as injuries are concerned, Luis Caicedo and Cristian Penilla are the only players expected to miss the game with knee and foot injuries respectively.

Injuries: Luis Caicedo (knee), Cristian Penilla (foot)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Thierry Henry helped Montreal Impact secure a play-in spot in his first season in charge

For Thierry Henry's side, Lassi Lappalainen and Mathieu Choiniere are ruled out of the fixture due to long-term injuries while Samuel Piette picked up a straight red card and remains suspended for the game.

Injuries: Lassi Lappalainen (shoulder), Mathieu Choiniere (foot)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Samuel Piette

New England Revolution vs Montreal Impact Predicted XI

New England Revolution predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, Alexander Buttner; Scott Caldwell, Tommy McNamara; Teal Bunbury, Carles Gil, Tajon Buchanan; Adam Buksa

Montreal Impact predicted XI (4-4-2): Pantemis; Jorge Corrales, Jukka Raitala, Waterman, Zachary Guillard; Amar Sedjic, Victor Wanyama, Emanuel Maciel, Bojan Krkic; Romell Quioto, Maximiliano Urruti

New England Revolution vs Montreal Impact Prediction

No one in MLS history has more playoff wins than Revs coach Bruce Arena and in knockout fixtures like this one, experience is one of the major differentiators.

In this clash between the eighth and ninth-placed sides from the Eastern Conference, we believe the hosts have what it takes to move on to the playoffs.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-1 Montreal Impact

Catch the action live here: New England Revolution vs Montreal Impact Matchcentre