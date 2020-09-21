New England Revolution vs Montreal Impact prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

New England Revolution will host Montreal Impact in an MLS Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday. The hosts have won just one of their last five games and are coming off a goalless draw against NYCFC as they take on Thierry Henry's men at the Gillette Stadium.

Montreal Impact, on the other hand, started off on a high note against Philadelphia Union on Sunday. Romell Quioto scored in the fifth minute of the game before getting sent off 10 minutes later for elbowing Mark McKenzie in the face, causing Impact to play the rest of the game with 10 men.

After that, there was no stopping Philadelphia Union and they scored four goals to seal a comfortable victory and keep within arm's length of Eastern Conference leaders Columbus Crew.

New England Revolution weren't without their chances in their goalless draw against NYCFC but opposition goalkeeper Sean Johnson, who is in quite remarkable form, made sure the net wasn't rustled. New England Revolution can move to sixth place ahead of their opposition Montreal Impact with a win on Wedneday.

New England Revolution vs Montreal Impact Head-to-Head

Wednesday presents another opportunity to get three at home.#NERevs | #NEvNYC pic.twitter.com/ztdQSqhPh5 — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 20, 2020

New England Revolution and Montreal Impact have clashed 22 times in the past. Montreal Impact have the edge, winning 10 games while New England Revolution have won nine. Three matches have ended in draws.

This will be the third meeting between New England Revolution and Montreal Impact this season and the last time they met was in the MLS is Back tournament and Revolution won the game 1-0. However, the last time they faced off in the regular season, it was Montreal Impact that won the game by two goals to one.

New England Revolution form guide: D-L-W-L-D

Montreal Impact form guide: W-L-W-L-L

New England Revolution vs Montreal Impact Team News

For Revolution, Luis Caicedo continues to be sidelined through a meniscal injury. Carles Gil is unavailable after undergoing an Achilles tendon surgery.

Injuries: Luis Caicedo and Carles Gil

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

For Thierry Henry's side, Steeven Saba, Ballou Tabla and Matheiu Choiniere are all sidelined due to injuries. Romell Quioto will be suspended after picking up a red card against Philadelphia Union.

Injuries: Steeven Saba, Ballou Tabla and Matheiu Choiniere

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Romell Quioto

New England Revolution vs Montreal Impact Predicted Lineups

Montreal Impact Predicted XI (3-4-3): Clement Diop; Rod Fanni, Luis Binks, Jukka Raitala; Zachary Braut-Guillard, Victor Wanyama, Shamit Shome, Lassi Lappalainen; Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider and Bojan Krkic

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Matt Turner; Henry Kessler, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Alexander Buttner; Tommy McNamara; Teal Bunbury, Lee Nguyen; Adam Buksa; Gustavo Bou, Cristian Penilla

New England Revolution vs Montreal Impact Prediction

New England Revolution have won just twice in their last 10 games. Montreal Impact have been inconsistent and have a reckless streak in them as well. Three red cards in three matches is a bad record. If Henry can get his side to be disciplined, they can take this one.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-2 Montreal Impact