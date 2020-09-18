New England Revolution vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

In their upcoming MLS fixture in the Eastern Conference, eighth-placed New England Revolution host sixth-placed New York City FC at the Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

The match will be a replay of the game played earlier this month in which the visitors took the three points home with a 2-0 win. New England Revolution are seeking their first home win of the MLS 2020 regular season and this game also provides them with an opportunity to exact revenge on their western neighbours.

The last time these two sides met, the Cityzens brought New England's unbeaten run to an end and now NYCFC are on an unbeaten streak of their own, and the Revs will be eager to return the favour on Saturday night.

New England Revolution vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

New England Revolution are one of the 10 charter clubs of the MLS, having competed in the league since its inaugural season, while New York City FC only started competing in the competition in 2015.

The clubs have squared off 14 times in MLS fixtures and the head-to-head record is pretty even at this point. The Revs have won six games, New York City FC have five wins while three meetings have ended in a draw.

In terms of recent form, the visitors seem to have the upper hand as they are on a five-game unbeaten streak, winning four of their last five games.

New England Revolution form guide: W-D-L-W-L

New York City FC form guide: W-W-W-D-W

New England Revolution vs New York City FC Team News

New England Revolution

Bruce Arena heads into the game with a suspended player on top of the two players on the treatment table. Their July signing Matt Polster picked up two yellow cards in their 2-1 loss against Philadelphia Union and remains suspended for the game.

Luis Caicedo is out with a knee injury since July and Carles Gil also underwent surgery on his Achilles and is potentially out for the rest of the season. The addition of Lee Nguyen from Inter Miami last week is definitely a boost for them.

Injured: Luis Caicedo (knee), Carles Gil (Achilles)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Matt Polster

New York City FC

Influential playmaker Maxi Moralez picked up a knee injury in New York City FC's previous fixture.

Ronny Deila had to see another player join the casualty list in their 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati, as midfielder Maxi Moralez limped off in the 30th minute due to an injury picked up in the 26th minute in a crowded Cincinnati box.

Gedion Zelalem remains out with a knee injury, defender Sebastien Ibeagha has resumed training but sat out against Cincinnati and is a doubt for this fixture as well. Ronald Matarrita did not play against Cincinnati due to an undisclosed injury.

James Sands, NYCFC's first homegrown player has already picked up five yellow cards in 11 MLS fixtures from the regular season and is suspended for the game.

Injured: Gedion Zelalem (knee), Ronald Matarrita (undisclosed), Maxi Moralez (knee)

Doubtful: Sebastien Ibeagha

Suspended: James Sand

New England Revolution vs New York City FC Predicted XI

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Anton Tinnerholm, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Gudmundur Thorarinsson; Tony Rocha, Keaton Parks; Gary Mackay-Steven, Alexander Ring, Jesús Medina; Héber

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Matt Turner; Henry Kessler, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Alexander Buttner; Tommy McNamara; Teal Bunbury, Lee Nguyen; Adam Buksa; Gustavo Bou, Cristian Penilla

New England Revolution vs New York City FC Prediction

Both clubs have scored 10 goals this season in 11 games, but the Cityzens have made sure that they count, winning five games with those strikes. In comparison, the Revs have just seen three wins coming from their goals.

New York City FC will probably be without their star playmaker Maxi Moralez and his absence will be felt when they go up against New England Revolution on Saturday night.

Despite that, we think New York City FC will come out on top in this fixture thanks to their superior form and the relatively poor defensive record of the home side.

Prediction: New England Revolution 0-1 New York City FC