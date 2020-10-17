New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

New England Revolution will host Philadelphia Union at the Gillette Stadium on Monday in an MLS Eastern Conference matchup. Forward Adam Buska led from the front as New England Revolution overcame the threat posed by Montreal Impact when the two sides clashed in midweek, beating them 3-2.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Union, who sit at second on the Eastern Conference standings and have already clinched a place in the playoffs, were held to a 2-2 draw by a struggling DC United. Mark McKenzie and Anthony Fontana scored for the Philadelphia Union who are now unbeaten in three games.

New England Revolution will be looking to close the gap with Orlando City who are three points ahead and have a game in hand. As such, Bruce Arena's side will try their very best to ensure they keep their good form in tact and make it three wins in three games against one of the best sides from this MLS season.

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

In 29 matches between the two sides, Philadelphia Union hold the clear advantage. They have won 16 games whereas New England Revolution have won seven and six games have ended in a draw.

The last time the two teams met was in September and Philadelphia Union won the game 2-1 thanks to an Anthony Fontana brace.

New England Revolution form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Philadelphia Union form guide: W-L-W-W-D

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Team News

Advertisement

New England's Revolution Luis Caceido (right knee surgery) is out for the whole season. Carles Gil is another long-term absentee after undergoing a surgery on his Achilles. Gustavo Bao and Cristian Penilla are not medically cleared to compete.

Injuries: Luis Caceido, Carles Gil, Gustavo Bao and Cristian Penilla

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Raymon Gaddis, Jakob Glesnes and Warren Creavelle are not medically cleared to compete for the Union. Ilsinho is a doubt for this game.

Injuries: Raymon Gaddis, Jakob Glesnes and Warren Creavelle

Doubtful: Ilsinho

Suspensions: None

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Predicted Lineups

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Alexander Buttner; Rowe, Polster; Teal Bunbury, Manneh, Tajon Buchanan; Buksa

𝟮𝟬/𝟮𝟬 𝗜𝗡 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬



This week, ILSINHOOOOO became just the second Union player to hit 20 goals & 20 assists 🔥



The first member of the Union 20/20 Club? @SebastienLeToux, of course!#DOOP | @acmemarkets pic.twitter.com/o7tvpyTf3X — X - PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) October 17, 2020

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes, Jack Elliott, Olivier Mbaizo; Jamiro Monteiro, Jose Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya; Brenden Aaronson; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

This is all set to be a tough contest featuring two teams that have been in good form of late. We expect this one to be thriller.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-2 Philadelphia Union