New England Revolution vs Toronto FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

New England will welcome Toronto FC to the Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, with three points at stake in the MLS.

The hosts currently sit sixth on the Eastern Conference table, four places below Toronto FC in second. New England Revolution played out a goalless draw with Nashville SC last time out, while the Canadians were 2-1 victors against Philadelphia Union.

New England Revolution vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 32 occasions in the past and New England have the overwhelming advantage.

The home side picked up a victory 13 times, scoring 52 goals and conceding 39, while Toronto FC were victorious eight times, with 11 games between the pair ending in a draw.

The most recent meeting between the two rivals came in July in Group C of the MLS is Back tournament when they played out a goalless draw.

New England form guide: L-D-W-W-D

Toronto FC form guide: W-D-W-W-W

New England Revolution vs Toronto FC Team News

New England Revolution

New England Revolution have four players ruled out of their clash with Toronto FC due to injury.

Alexander Buttner (virus), Carles Gil (foot injury), Luis Alberto Caicedo (knee), and Matt Polster (head) will all miss the fixture through injury.

There are no suspension concerns for the home side.

Toronto FC

The home side have three players ruled out of this clash through injury. Right-back Auro Jnr (ankle), midfielder Michael Bradley (MCL), and forward Ifunanya Achara (ACL) will all be missing in action.

There are no suspension worries for Toronto FC.

New England Revolution vs Toronto FC Predicted XI

New England Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; Kelyn Rowe, Scott Caldwell; Teal Bunbury, Lee Nguyen, Tajon Buchanan; Gustavo Bou

Toronto FC Predicted XI: (4-4-1-1): Quentin Westberg; Justin Morrow, Omar Gonzlaez, Eriq Zavaleta, Richie Laryea; Nick DeLeon, Jonathan Osorio, Marco Delgado, Pablo Piatti; Alejandro Pozuelo; Jozy Altidore

New England Revolution vs Toronto FC Prediction

While New England might have the benefit of home advantage, that could count for little against Toronto FC.

The visitors have been one of the most in-form teams in the MLS, with 13 points picked up from their last five matches.

Toronto showed great determination to come from an early goal down to pick up a victory against the equally-impressive Philadelphia Union last weekend and will likely continue their three-game winning run with another victory here.

Prediction: New England 1-2 Toronto FC