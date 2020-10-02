New England vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

New England Revolution will face Nashville SC in MLS action at the Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
The hosts picked up a 2-0 victory away to DC United on Monday, while Nashville SC were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Houston Dynamos two days earlier.
New England are currently fifth with 21 points, five points ahead of their next opponents who are eighth on the Eastern Conference table.
New England vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head
Nashville SC are one of two new MLS franchises and this will be their first meeting with New England Revolution.
New England form guide: W-L-D-W-W
Nashville SC form guide: D-W-L-W-D
New England vs Nashville SC Team News
New England
New England Revolution have three players ruled out of their clash with Nashville SC due to injury.
Alexander Buttner (virus), Carles Gil (foot injury), Luis Alberto Caicedo (knee) will all miss the fixture through injury.
There are no suspension concerns for the home side.
Injuries: Alexander Buttner, Carles Gil, Luis Alberto Caicedo
Suspensions: None
Nashville SC
Nashville SC have been plagued by injury concerns for most of the season and currently have five players sidelined by fitness concerns.
Dominique Badji (virus), David Accan (knock), Abu Danladi ( knock), and Jimmy Medranda (hip) are all sidelined, while Ken Tribett (calf) is a doubt for the match with New England.
There are no suspension concerns for Nashville SC
Injuries: Dominique Badji, Abu Danladi, Jimmy Mendranda, David Accan
Doubtful: Ken Tribett
Suspensions: None
New England vs Nashville SC Predicted XI
New England Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Scott Caldwell; Teal Bunbury, Lee Nguyen, Tajon Buchanan; Gustavo Bou
Nashville Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Wills; Daniel Lovitz, David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Jalil Anibaba; Dax McCarthy, Brian Anunga; Randall Leal, Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl; Daniel Rios
New England vs Nashville SC Prediction
New England Revolution have been in fine form of late and picked up consecutive victories against Montreal Impact and DC United.
Nashville have blown hot and cold and have just two victories from their last six league matches.
Both sides have been tight at the back and not too potent in attack, suggesting that we could be in for a low-scoring game but the home side could do enough to pick up a narrow victory.
Prediction: New England 1-0 Nashville SCPublished 02 Oct 2020, 00:21 IST