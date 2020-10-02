New England vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

New England Revolution will face Nashville SC in MLS action at the Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts picked up a 2-0 victory away to DC United on Monday, while Nashville SC were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Houston Dynamos two days earlier.

New England are currently fifth with 21 points, five points ahead of their next opponents who are eighth on the Eastern Conference table.

Congratulations, you made it through Wednesday.



One day closer to matchday.



Nashville. New England. Live from Foxboro on Saturday. #EveryoneN pic.twitter.com/mnRkxWeL6a — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) October 1, 2020

New England vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

Nashville SC are one of two new MLS franchises and this will be their first meeting with New England Revolution.

New England form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Nashville SC form guide: D-W-L-W-D

Advertisement

New England vs Nashville SC Team News

New England

New England Revolution have three players ruled out of their clash with Nashville SC due to injury.

Alexander Buttner (virus), Carles Gil (foot injury), Luis Alberto Caicedo (knee) will all miss the fixture through injury.

There are no suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: Alexander Buttner, Carles Gil, Luis Alberto Caicedo

Suspensions: None

Fresh off his late game-sealing goal, score the young Polish strikers jersey. All you have to do is enter. #NERevs — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 29, 2020

Nashville SC

Nashville SC have been plagued by injury concerns for most of the season and currently have five players sidelined by fitness concerns.

Dominique Badji (virus), David Accan (knock), Abu Danladi ( knock), and Jimmy Medranda (hip) are all sidelined, while Ken Tribett (calf) is a doubt for the match with New England.

There are no suspension concerns for Nashville SC

Injuries: Dominique Badji, Abu Danladi, Jimmy Mendranda, David Accan

Doubtful: Ken Tribett

Suspensions: None

New England vs Nashville SC Predicted XI

New England Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Scott Caldwell; Teal Bunbury, Lee Nguyen, Tajon Buchanan; Gustavo Bou

Advertisement

Nashville Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Wills; Daniel Lovitz, David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Jalil Anibaba; Dax McCarthy, Brian Anunga; Randall Leal, Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl; Daniel Rios

New England vs Nashville SC Prediction

New England Revolution have been in fine form of late and picked up consecutive victories against Montreal Impact and DC United.

Nashville have blown hot and cold and have just two victories from their last six league matches.

Both sides have been tight at the back and not too potent in attack, suggesting that we could be in for a low-scoring game but the home side could do enough to pick up a narrow victory.

Prediction: New England 1-0 Nashville SC