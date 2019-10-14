New Mexico’s Sandoval Voted Championship’s Player of the Month

TAMPA, Fla. – New Mexico United forward Devon Sandoval has been voted the USL Championship’s Player of the Month for September after recording six goals over the course of the month as United continued its drive to reach the USL Championship Playoffs in the club’s inaugural season.

Unveiled as the club’s first signing at its launch, the Albuquerque native has had his best individual season as a professional upon his return to his hometown. Sandoval’s six goals in September moved him to double-digits in the league this season, becoming the third New Mexico player to record at least 10 goals this season alongside Kevaughn Frater and Santi Moar.

“I am honored to win this award and help my team take a step towards our goals,” said Sandoval. “All credit goes to my teammates and our supporters. The strength is in the collective and we are nothing without the community that supports us.”

Sandoval received 29 percent of a weighted poll that included the USL Championship Technical Committee, a national panel of independent media representing every USL market and an online fan vote held at USLChampionship.com. The Swope Park Rangers’ Wilson Harris finished second on 27 percent after scoring six times at a rate of a goal every 76 minutes, while Reno 1868 FC’s Danny Musovski finished third on 22 percent after scoring eight times at a rate of a goal every 47.6 minutes.